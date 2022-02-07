Meta aims to stop harassment in VR with “personal boundary” system

Share the joy













One of VR’s biggest problems is harassment—perhaps Meta’s latest approach could help solve it. The company is adding a “personal boundary” system to its Horizon VR experience to help put a stop to harassment. The feature, according to Meta, will be turned on by default in the Horizon World creation platform and the Horizon Venues live event service.

“We are intentionally rolling out Personal Boundary as always on, by default, because we think this will help to set behavioral norms—and that’s important for a relatively new medium like VR. In the future, we’ll explore the possibility of adding in new controls and UI changes, like letting people customize the size of their personal boundary, “Vivek Sharma, VP Horizon, wrote in a blog post.

The personal boundary will create an invisible virtual barrier around avatars. This will prevent other users from getting too close. Regardless of the barrier however, you can still stretch out your arm to give someone a high-five.

Meta’s new boundary system is built on an existing system that can make a user’s hands vanish if they go too close to another avatar. Everyone is given a two-foot radius of virtual personal space. This creates the equivalent of four virtual foot avatars. According to Meta’s Kristina Milian, users cannot choose to disable their personal boundaries because the system is designed to establish standard norms for how people interact in virtual reality.

Anyone who tries teleporting towards your personal space will be stopped. Milian, on the other hand, stated that you can still walk past another avatar, so users cannot use their bubbles to block entrances or trap people in virtual space.

Personal boundary is already rolling out to everyone, and future improvements, according to Meta, will be added. The feature has been turned on by default, and is aimed at making everyone on VR comfortable.

In other related news, Meta has built a high-speed computer that is powered by artificial intelligence. The supercomputer is designed to specifically train machine learning systems and is already among the fastest machines of its kind in the world.

AI supercomputers are slightly different from your everyday computers. Meta’s RCS computers will be used to train a range of systems across the company’s businesses, with an emphasis on the content moderation algorithms used to detect hate speech on Facebook and Instagram.

It will also be used to train AR features that will in the future be available in the company’s AR hardware. Meta also adds that its supercomputer will be used to design experiences for the metaverse.

