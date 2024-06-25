Meta AI Is Now in India — Accessible on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

Share the joy

Meta has announced the rollout of its Meta AI in India. This move follows the previous upgrades and expansions of Meta AI earlier this year, making it a significant development in the company’s AI strategy.

The Evolution of Meta AI

Meta AI was first introduced last year in the United States, powered by the Llama 2 large language model (LLM). It marked Meta’s initial venture into generative AI-powered virtual assistants.

Earlier this year, Meta upgraded the AI with the more advanced Llama 3 model and extended its availability to more countries.

Now, it is making its debut in India. It is a key market with a massive user base.

Launch Details

It is now available on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp in India. Users can also access the AI on the web through the Meta.AI website.

Initially, the chatbot will be available only in English. The exact method of its integration into these platforms, whether through app updates or server-side changes, remains unclear.

However, the company has confirmed that Meta AI’s launch follows extensive testing during the general elections earlier this year.

What are Its Functionalities?

Meta AI’s functionality mirrors that of other popular AI chatbots like OpenAi’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. That is, you can ask it for a variety of assistance, such as suggesting recipes, planning workouts, writing emails, or summarizing text.

On Instagram, it can recommend Reels based on search queries, and on Facebook, it can provide additional context to posts.

One of the standout features of Meta AI is its ability to generate images based on text prompts. This functionality, known as the Imagine feature, allows users to create and share custom images, which can be animated or iterated upon.

Biases

During earlier testing phases, Meta AI exhibited certain biases in image generation, such as consistently adding turbans to images of Indian men and generating stereotypical images of Indian houses.

Meta has acknowledged these issues and committed to ongoing updates to improve the model. However, it is not yet clear if significant changes have been made to address these specific biases.

Is It a Strategic Move?

India, with its 500 million WhatsApp users and hundreds of millions of users on other Meta platforms, represents a vast market for Meta AI, its integration into everyday conversations on these platforms, including group chats on WhatsApp, aims to enhance user experience by providing convenient and intelligent assistance.

Meta’s rollout of Meta AI comes shortly after Google introduced its Gemini chatbot in India, supporting nine local languages.s. While Meta AI currently only supports English, its advanced capabilities and integration into multiple popular apps position it as a strong competitor in the AI assistant space.

Meta AI’s launch in India is a significant step in the company’s broader AI strategy as AI continues to evolve and improve, it is expected to offer even more sophisticated and personalized assistance to users.

