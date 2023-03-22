Meta adds new safety elements for journalists

Share the joy

Meta has added a couple of new elements its Safety Hub mini site that will better highlight its various safety resources for journalists and public figures across its apps.

A new section, which offers advice to journalists looking to make better use of the company’s apps in order to avoid harm and risk was also added.

Meta in a statement said:

“We understand journalists are at a higher risk of harm because of their occupation. We want to make sure journalists feel equipped to manage their online safety with tools and resources to safeguard their sources, contacts, logins and personal information.”

In the section, journalists can find a48-page Guide that covers all areas of Meta app use. There are also links to Meta’s range of account security tools, including Facebook Protect that provides additional safety measures for journalists more vulnerable to hackers.

Journalists can also find information on they can register their details with Meta, and the Meta Journalism Project, which also aims to provide protection and resources for journalists.

The new Meta Safety Hub covers various sections dedicated to vulnerable communities, including women, youths, and so many others. Journalists can also find loads of links to external support resources and tools to help all users manage their in-app experience.

Journalists all over the world are faced with various challenges, and the new Meta Safety Hub will further provide useful resources to help them overcome some of them.

In 2022, Meta rolled out a free online digital security and safety training course to help journalists stay safe and protect their privacy. The course will take participants through a range of important elements that will help protect their privacy, counter harassment and many more.

Meta partnered with the International Center for Journalists [ICFJ] and the Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers [BCJB]. Interested journalists can go to the ICFJ website to sign up for the free online program.

Course modules that will be offered include:

Laying a strong digital security foundation.

Secure social media usage.

How to report from difficult situations in a secure fashion.

Countering online harassment.

The launch coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as hundreds of journalists came face to face with harassments and deaths.

“We are proud to support the launch of this very important program that will teach journalists and human rights defenders best practices on how to stay safe,” said Anjali Kapoor, Director of News Partnerships, Meta Asia Pacific. “This represents Meta’s ongoing commitment to support the safety of journalists and those who defend human rights around the world, the course will equip them with a strong foundation in digital security.”

