Meta Adds Calls Tab to Messenger App

It’s available for iOS and Android devices.

Calls Tab on Messenger App

A new Calls tab for Messenger has been added. The tab will make it easier for users to connect with their family and friends with just one tap. It’s now available globally on iOS. Android users will have to wait for a few weeks to find this tab.

The tab will show up along with Stories, People, and Chats tabs. When you click on the new tab, you’ll find your list of contacts.

Before this tab was added, users will need to open a message thread with a friend just to call that person. With the latest tab, though, calling your friend will be a lot easier. You just need to tap the name of the person you wish to call.

This is also another way for Meta to make people aware of Messenger’s calling functions.

More and more people are using audio and video calling on Messenger. Messenger’s calling feature has grown by over 40%. Every day, millions of audio and video calls are made on Messenger each day.

Messenger was first introduced as part of the main Facebook app. However, it was pulled out of the main app in 2014 to allow users to download a separate app to continue utilizing the feature. Meta’s decision to remove it from the main app was to provide users with a singular experience.

At that time, the Messenger app didn’t have a video call feature until 2015. Then, Meta added a cross-app messaging with Instagram.

Meta continues to enhance Messenger over the past months. It has been introducing new features. Messenger has become a complete communication hub. However, it’s just one of the many apps that people can use to call their family and friends for free, as long as they have an Internet connection.

For instance, last month it added a Slack-like functionality that notifies participants in a chat if there’s a new message. It’s a group reminder and can be useful if one of the members asks a time-sensitive question and requires a quick response.

It also introduced a silent functionality. That is, if one of the members of a group chat types in “/silent” before sending a message in GC, the members of the group won’t receive a notification. But they’ll see the message when they visit the chat room.

With the silent functionality, you won’t interrupt the members of the group chat who may be living in a different time zone. Furthermore, it lets users read messages in their spare time.

Meta also launched a “/pay” shortcut in the US to make it easier for users to send and receive money in a chat.

The company also expanded its Split Payments feature in February. It tested the feature last year so users can share the cost of bills through the app.

Meta finds this feature as a way to handle finances through the app. This feature was introduced along with the launch of new voice message recording controls.

