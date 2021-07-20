Messi’s post breaks Ronaldo’s record to become the most liked on Instagram

Share the joy













Image Credit: Instagram

Two of the biggest sportsmen in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi command the biggest followership on social media. So, it does not always come as a surprise every time they achieve or record a new milestone. Only a couple of days ago, Lionel Messi consigned one of Ronaldo’s records to the history books when one of his posts became the most liked on Instagram.

The post, which was a picture of the Baca forward celebrating his country’s victory at the recently concluded Copa America, is the most popular post by an athlete on Instagram. As at the time of writing this, the post already had 21,122,433 million likes.

The previous record held by Cristiano Ronaldo was a tribute to the late Argentine hero Diego Armando Maradona who passed away in November 2020. Ronaldo’s post amassed 19.8 million likes on Instagram—making the post the most liked at the time.

In January, Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon D’or awards winner reached incredible numbers on Instagram with over 250 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

Ronaldo’s milestone achievement was almost a 100 million followers ahead of his closest soccer rival Lionel Messi, who had 174 million followers at the time. The Portuguese hold the record of being the first human to reach that milestone. Cristiano has broken a lot of records on and off the soccer pitch, and at 35, continues to dominate world and European soccer.

Per Forbes, Ronaldo earns nearly $1 million per paid post on Instagram. He also has the second-highest income from Instagram-related revenue at $23.3 million. In 2020, the Juventus forward became the first human to hit 200 million followers on Instagram. What that means is that he has added some 50 million followers in the last one year.

On Twitter, Ronaldo enjoys a huge followership—the Portuguese captain boasts some 90.2 million followers. His figures on the social media including Facebook are scary, and no wonder is regarded as one of the most influential sports personalities on earth.

In 2018, HopperHQ published the list of top celebrity influencers on Instagram—and names of popular sports [soccer] personalities made the cut. Top on the list was Cristiano Ronaldo who switched club from Real Madrid in Spain to Juventus in Italy the same year.

Ronaldo, then 33, had featured in the last FIFA World Cup in Russia topped the list, earning a staggering $750,000 per post made by brands on his Instagram page. At the time, he had 133 million followers on Instagram.

