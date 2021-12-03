Messenger tests “Split Payments” feature in the US

Share the joy













Having someone share the bill with you when you go shopping can be a big relief. Messenger is lending a helping hand by testing a new feature that lets you share the bill with someone. The chat app has announced that users in the US will have access to a new feature that allows them to “Split Payments.”

The Split Payments feature is rolling out to users in the US as a test, and will provide a “free and fast way to share the cost of bills and expenses.” No better time to roll out a feature like this—the holiday season is already around the corner.

If you are in the US, and want to test the new feature, simply click the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. From there, you can split a bill evenly or modify the contribution amount for everyone — with or without yourself included. After entering a personalized message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread.

Facebook is going ahead with plans to enable cross-platform messaging across its apps. The company in October announced that users will now be able to start group chat across Messenger and Instagram. To be able to use this new functionality, you will have to opt in.

In addition to cross-app messaging, Facebook announced some other exciting new features including the following:

Polls

This will be available in group DMs on Instagram and in cross-app chats. This feature will enable you to vote on some important topics.

Group Typing Indicator

Facebook has added group typing indicators to Messenger. This new functionality will allow you to see when multiple people are typing a message.

Watch Together on Instagram

This feature has now been brought to Instagram. That means you and your friends can now watch videos together on your Instagram feed.

The New York Times was first to report that Facebook was working on interconnecting its trio of apps. The plan according to the report, is to allow for cross-messaging between all three. Each service will stay as a standalone app, while the underlying infrastructure will be rebuilt.

The plan is so that users might use only one of Facebook’s properties to communicate with others within the same ecosystem. Just like in WhatsApp, all three apps will support end-to-end encryption. The essence is to allow cross-messaging between all three apps.

