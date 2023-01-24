Merriam-Webster Acquired Quordle

Share the joy

Merriam-Webster and Quordle

Quordle is Wordle’s clone. It’s not just a clone but it’s also one of the impressive clones. It doesn’t only solve one brain teaser each day but it also solves four puzzles.

Merriam-Webster seems to pivot to online games. Hence, acquiring Quourdle makes a lot of sense. The company announced the acquisition on its Twitter page.

“I’m delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by @MerriamWebster. I can’t think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!”

When Wordle was introduced in 2021, it had overtaken Twitter. It was so good that it spawned more than a dozen various variants and rip-offs.

Although Wordle wasn’t the first word-guessing game, it was the first to make its way online successfully. Thus, new fans are experimenting with the format.

Wordle’s Many Variants

The simplest variant is Lewdle. It functions like World. However, it has a different word list. It only accepts words that are “lewd.” It’s a daily game that allows users to get the same word. How it works sets it apart from many of the variants.

Another variant is Absurdle. It’s one of the most involved. A new word is generated every time you play. Its concept is simple. However, the implementation is quite complex. The reason for this is that the game seems like it doesn’t want you to win. Thus, it does everything to prevent you from winning.

What makes Absurdle so complicated is that it gives little information. Your goal, as the user, is to force it to settle on one word.

Quordle, on the other hand, will let you solve a five-letter word puzzle. But you only have five attempts. One of the reasons it stands out is that it has one set of letters and those letters apply to all four puzzles. It makes the game more difficult.

Unlike Wordle, Quordle doesn’t have the same overzealous fanbase as Wordle. One possible reason could be that it’s quite complex. However, with the acquisition of Merriam-Webster, it might change.

However, the dictionary didn’t purchase it just now. Rather, it acquired it last year.

How Much Did MW Pay to Buy Quordle?

The two parties didn’t disclose the sum. The dictionary website just made subtle changes to the Wordle clone, like including the MW logo last month.

MW has no big changes planned. However, the company said that it would add new features and new game types. But the core game wouldn’t change.

Paywall

What the fans worry about most is that MW would make the game available behind a paywall. Thankfully, the online dictionary has zero plants to put it that way.

MW likes Quordle because it is a different game than Wordle, which was acquired by the New York Times.

Wordle and its clones are so addicting because they combine the element of word guessing and the excitement of problem-solving. They present the player with a grid of letters. Players need to guess the hidden word by choosing letters to form the grid.

The games become more challenging when the number of letters in the hidden word is increased. The reason for this is that they need more critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

