Lyft stock drops on 15% weaker revenue forecast

Lyft reported $1 billion in sales for the three months ending March 31, beating Wall Street projections and rising by 14% year on year. Investors were frightened enough by the company’s estimate of lower-than-expected sales for the current quarter.

Following the earnings report, Lyft shares fell over 15% in after-hours trade Thursday.

The new financial announcement comes on the heels of Lyft shaking up its C-suite and announcing intentions to lay off 26% of its workforce to compete for market share and profitability.

Lyft’s new CEO is David Risher, who formerly worked at Amazon and Microsoft. The company’s two co-founders have stepped down from managerial positions. Risher has been on the Lyft board of directors since 2021.

Risher stated in a conference call with analysts on Thursday that Lyft is presently at “an inflection point” as people revert to pre-pandemic social patterns.

“I am very aware of our current levels of growth and profitability are not acceptable,” Risher said on the call, his first as CEO. “I am committed to growing Lyft into a large, durable, profitable business, that our riders, drivers and shareholders love, and I look forward to keeping you informed on our progress.”

In comparison to its main competition Uber, Lyft has failed to recover from the pandemic’s impact on its company. During the health crisis, Uber expanded its business beyond ride-hailing by delivering food and groceries, while Lyft did not. As influenza limitations loosened in the United States, Uber was able to recruit more drivers back to the platform than Lyft.

Uber reported 29% revenue growth in its quarterly financial report earlier this week, as demand for its transportation and delivery services remained strong amid persistent economic worries.

