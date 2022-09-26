Share the joy

Live Video Quickly Becomes the Most Popular Form of Communication

Live video platforms are one of the most rapidly growing and popular forms of online communication existing today. Studies show that by 2030, cloud communication platforms will reach $51 billion worldwide, and the numbers support the consumer demand for live video. Almost 80% of consumers will interact with live video at least once a week, 33% will interact five or more times per week, and nearly 60% report feeling more willing to trust companies that embrace live video. Businesses also utilize live video, as 75% of CEOs say that video conference calls have a trajectory to replace audio-only conference calls. Other sectors of our society like gaming, marketing, real estate, recruiting, and healthcare all have grown to rely on live video, making this a focus of many technology developers.

As with any emerging technology, effective live video is a complex challenge. There are many aspects of this technology that need improvement in order for it to work effectively in the future for all users. Bandwidth, quality, and encoding issues all pertain to the user experience, as they may hinder how, when, and to what extent a user can participate in a certain activity or task using live video. In addition, problems like privacy, compatibility, and user interface are all in the best interest of employers to solve, as they affect their employees’ efficiency, engagement, and comfort level when doing their job on these online platforms. The cost of poor quality live video is hefty, as experts say that waiting for video meetings to start costs nearly 11 minutes per meeting, which equates to more than three days per year of lost time. Studies even show that 30% of sales professionals believe that web conferencing tools are only hindering sales instead of helping them.

Fortunately, as live video usage continues to grow in popularity, so does the push for fixing these common problems. The technology only continues to advance, as many developers are working around the clock to find solutions to issues like quality, privacy, compatibility, and several other issues. New ideas are being patented, technology and streaming services are being simplified, and the overall experience of each user is predicted to be elevated in every way. The future of communication is virtual, and the user experience on these live video platforms will only continue to improve as we continue to move through this digital age to a future where everyone has efficient access to the most vital forms of connectivity.

Source: eyeson.com

