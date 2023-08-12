LinkedIn’s Algorithm Shift: What Strategies B2B Marketers Need to Maximize Reach and Engagement?

Share the joy

LinkedIn Algorithm Shift

LinkedIn changed its algorithm yet again. The changes affect how others see your content in their feeds. Regular tweaking is normal for many social networks. It is necessary.

Unfortunately, the changes affect your content. Because of the changes made to how the LinkedIn feed works, some content is rewarded while others will suffer.

If you are a LinkedIn marketer who shares or engages on this platform, the changes will impact you.

In the past few years, the activity on this platform has surged. It saw a 42% increase in content shared. During the pandemic, people post more personal notes and photos. The selfies and family photos that were once posted to Facebook are now on LinkedIn.

But some users try to game the algorithm just to gain likes and followers.

Because this platform is not built and designed to work like Facebook, many users started to complain. Thus, the company tried to make its feed more relevant.

As a result of the changes, if you post something on LinkedIn, your followers will see your post. The reason for this is that users are telling LinkedIn that they want to see content from people they care about.

The new system evaluates every post. If you wish your post to be prioritized, it must contain knowledge and advice.

It is also important to remember that the platform is the leading professional networking platform. It connects millions of businesses and professionals worldwide. The recent shift takes into account various factors that will definitely affect content visibility.

The platform now focuses on delivering personalized content tailored to each user’s interests, connections, and interactions. It means content that resonates with a specific audience is more likely to gain visibility.

Dwell Times

The amount of time users spend engaging with a post will be a vital factor in content prioritization. Longer dwell times indicate content that captivates users, leading to higher visibility.

Original Content

And if your post generates more likes, comments, and shares, it is likely to appear higher in users’ feeds. The platform also prioritizes original and unique content. Posts that showcase thought leadership, insights, and valuable information will receive preferential treatment over repetitive or duplicate content.

Maximizing Reach and Engagement

Content is the center of any successful marketing strategy on LinkedIn. As a B2B marketer, you can optimize reach and engagement by focusing on creating valuable, industry-specific content that addresses the target audience’s pain points and interests.

You should also invest in creating compelling video content that highlights product demonstrations, success stories, and thought leadership interviews. Video posts often receive higher engagement and are more likely to be prioritized by the algorithm.

Your post must also encourage conversations and discussions to boost visibility. By actively engaging with comments and responses, you can foster meaningful interactions and create a sense of community around your brand.

Consistent posting is vital to maintain a strong presence on this platform. As a B2B marketer, you must develop a content calendar and adhere to a regular posting schedule. Timing also plays a vital role in reaching your target audience.

