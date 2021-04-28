LinkedIn unveils Learning Hub for potential training opportunities and career advancement

Economies will rise following the COVID-19 pandemic. And new work practices enhanced by mitigation campaigns will likely affect career advancement. With this, LinkedIn has announced it will soon unveil a learning hub. It will offer more comprehensive overviews of possible training opportunities and career advancement. And it caters to both individuals and businesses.

The LinkedIn has scheduled the Learning Hub to launch by the second half of the year. Currently in beta testing, the hub will include the professional social network’s full data forecasts, guidance and learning capacity. It will showcase relevant career opportunities and skills path.

“Learning Hub has all of the capabilities of a traditional LXP, aggregating all of a company’s learning resources, but it’s so much more. It draws on data and insights from our Skills Graph, the world’s most comprehensive skills taxonomy with 36K+ skills, 24M+ job postings, and the largest professional network of 740M+ members, empowering customers with richer skill development insights, personalized content, and community-based learning,” says LinkedIn.

Key Elements

The Learning Hub will emphasize these key elements:

Skills development insights from LinkedIn data – The job listings and usage trends will showcase areas of rising interest and demand. It will lead you to emerging pathways and opportunities. And it includes the specific elements required to take the next steps.

– The job listings and usage trends will showcase areas of rising interest and demand. It will lead you to emerging pathways and opportunities. And it includes the specific elements required to take the next steps. Community-based learning – It helps users look for mentors and connections, experts, and peers. They can help build your career projections and move in the right direction.

– It helps users look for mentors and connections, experts, and peers. They can help build your career projections and move in the right direction. Personalized content recommendations – Your LinkedIn profile and job listings will help determine key trends and opportunities to optimize growth.

LinkedIn is working on similar tools over the last few years. And it has ramped up all efforts over the course of the pandemic.

The social network added a LinkedIn Career Explorer tool last October. It emphasizes possible career paths for users according to current skill. This expands employment prospects.

LinkedIn has also added skill assessments. It allows users to evaluate their skills on LinkedIn Learning. It validates if they have professional capacity in different parameters.

Then just recently, LinkedIn unveiled Skills Path. With it, employers can add tests to job listings to filter candidates if they are suitable for a specific role.

In line with this, the Learning Hub offers other ways for users to find possible job matches. And they can start taking relevant courses to maximize opportunities.

Applicants will need it in the next phase of economic recovery.

The COVID-19 aftermath is a stark contrast prior to the pandemic. We have seen advancements in business activity, digital connections, ecommerce, and more.

The Learning Hub is set for a full launch later in the year.