LinkedIn to Pay $1.8 M to Women in Discrimination Settlement

It has agreed to pay the amount to hundreds of female workers.

Reaching an Agreement

On Tuesday, LinkedIn had reached an agreement with the US Department of Labor. The career-networking service will pay $1.8 million to female employees to pay discrimination claims.

Between 2015 and 2017, LinkedIn denied more than 600 women equal pay at its offices in San Francisco and HQ in California.

The female workers worked in engineering and marketing. They also had product roles. According to the discrimination claims, they were paid at a significantly lower rate than their male counterparts.

Although the platform agreed to settle the claims, it still doesn’t agree with the claims. It stated that the company has paid its workers fairly when comparing similar work.

LinkedIn has more than 19,000 workers around the world. Last year, though, female workers only made $0.99 for each dollar their male employees earned.

Women Are Paid Less

Generally, women are paid less than men in the US. However, the career-networking site must provide equal opportunity under a 1965 EO. It can’t discriminate based on sex, gender identity, etc.

LinkedIn is a federal contractor. The agreement ensures that LinkedIn understands its responsibilities and obligations.

The settlement will ensure that LinkedIn will pay $1.75 million in back pay. It will also pay its women workers over $50,000 in interest.

As it adjusts salaries for its workers, LinkedIn will send the US Labor reports over the next three years.

The company will also start an employee training program regarding its non-discrimination obligations.

LinkedIn female workers in 2021 earned about 83 percent of what their male counterparts received.

To ensure fair pay, LinkedIn said:

“We use local and function-based competitive market data to develop pay ranges and guidance to ensure fair and consistent pay across different groups within the same jobs, levels, and regions.”

Over the past 15 years, the gender gap in pay has been stable in the US. Women are earning 84% of what their male counterparts earned. For female workers to earn what male workers earned, it would take extra 42 days of work.

But why does the gender pay gap still exist? The gap is typically the result of work experience, educational attainment, and occupational segregation.

Women have already increased their presence in managerial positions and other higher-paying jobs dominated by men. However, most women are still getting lower-paying occupations. This may be the reason for gender differences in pay.

Furthermore, motherhood could disrupt women’s career paths and affect long-term earnings. Mothers typically take more time off than fathers after adopting a child or having a baby.

When women become mothers, work can be a challenge for them as they juggle family responsibilities. They also carry larger responsibilities at home than fathers. Mothers with younger kids are more likely than fathers to reduce their work hours.

Many women also said that they had been passed over for a promotion at work because of their parenting responsibilities.

Americans think equal pay is central to gender equality.

