LinkedIn to launch a dedicated remote job filter

Image Credit: Business Insider

LinkedIn is set to launch dedicated remote on-site search filters to help users in their job hunting. Users will soon start seeing labels when using LinkedIn’s job search and Open to Work features. Recruiters will be informed privately of the type of work you are interested in.

LinkedIn is also adding similar filters for company pages, which will allow them to indicate information like their vaccine policies and return-to-office plans.

LinkedIn, according to Engadget, says it saw more than 70 percent of searches involve people looking for remote-only jobs. This is not unexpected considering we are in a pandemic, and more people would rather work from home for safety reason.

Talking about working from home, LinkedIn in August said it does not expect its more than 16,000 global employees to return to the office. The company instead, expects that employees will fully work from home even as offices gradually begin to reopen.

This is contrary to what LinkedIn had indicated last year that it expects its employees to work from an office location 50 percent of the time. Recall that several companies including LinkedIn had sent their employees home as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged cities in 2020.

Now, as the lockdown begins to ease, and companies expect their employees to gradually return to the office, LinkedIn is singing a new tune. Employees of LinkedIn will have the flexible option of working remotely or from the office part-time.

Unlike Google, Facebook and some other tech companies, LinkedIn is not making the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for its employees. Twitter, however, is closing its offices again following the recent surge in cases.

LinkedIn offices in cities of the world will be reopened based on COVID-19 infection rates in those places. We are unlikely to see full reopening in places where the infection rate is high.

For Facebook employees in the US, a new resumption timetable was announced in August.

The company has delayed its return to office until at least January 2022—but this is for its US employees.

In its original plan, Facebook said 50 percent of its capacity staff in the US will be back to the office by September, while the rest will return by October. As part of precautionary and safety measures, the company had said returning staff would be required to take the Covid vaccination. It also added that employees are to wear masks as they return.

