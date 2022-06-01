LinkedIn shares brand insights for Pride Month [INFOGRAPHIC]

Share the joy

It is officially Pride Month. What it means is that your social media feeds will get a whole lot more color. People and brands will show their support using the rainbow Pride flag in their own ways.

People have opened more to the Pride flag in recent years. It has become so prominent that some are considering its corporate adoption.

“The question isn’t should your brand talk about Pride Month. Instead, it’s how your brand should show up in a sensitive, informed and helpful way,” says LinkedIn.

You have to meet Pride Month with a genuine, creative and empathetic way to support and contribute to it. It’s valuable for brands to use this time to fuel Pride initiatives.

The latest LinkedIn data shows a strong increase in company updates worldwide using Pride keywords year after year.

The infographic below shows an overview of the top industries and regions talking about Pride-related content. It includes the most effective keywords to help widen the discussion.

Read more about Pride Month insights from LinkedIn here.

