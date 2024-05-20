LinkedIn launches new option to reply to specific DMs

Share the joy

LinkedIn wants to make it easier for users to interact via DMs on mobile by adding a new option that enables them to reply to any specific message within a chat.

According to social media expert Matt Navarra, the new option works when you press on the chosen comment and select Reply from your options.

As per Navarra’s screenshot, your reply will appear in-stream underneath the comment, making it simpler to establish extended conversations and guaranteeing that the other person knows exactly what you are responding to with every reply.

This option is not exactly new, as it has been available in the desktop version of LinkedIn for a while now. Mobile users will now have the option of using the option as well.

While this is not a major change on mobile, it will at least make it easier for people to maintain direct connections within the app.

Every social media platform wants to engage their users as much as they can, and this new option confirms LinkedIn’s vision of ensuring the connection never stops.

In other news, LinkedIn has launched in-stream games. LinkedIn is known as a professional social networking platform; and has made a huge success of it over the years. The professional social networking platform is now branching out into Wordle-style puzzle games.

Here are some of the popular games you can look forward to on LinkedIn:

Pinpoint: This is a word game where players must guess the theme that ties a series of words together.

Queens: This is a puzzle game that is a little like a cross between Sudoku and Minesweeper.

Crossclimb: This is a trivia game that involves guessing a series of four-letter words and placing them in the correct order.

Each of the games can only be played once a day, while players can share their score with friends in cute emoji-filled messages reminiscent of the “Wordle grid.”

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

This is the first time LinkedIn will be venturing into gaming. This is probably an effort to encourage engagement on the platform.

