LinkedIn launches new AI features for articles and job ads

Share the joy

The AI trend is gaining traction, and although LinkedIn is not a pioneer in this field, the company is constantly introducing new features. LinkedIn has introduced new AI features that are only available to its premium members.

The tools are intended to assist users in understanding job postings, their feed, and other content.

“Our new AI-powered experience will analyze your feed’s posts (from the commentary to the article to the conversation) and reveal the key salient opportunities for you…in one simple click… in seconds. It will take on the hard work of parsing through long articles, videos, and posts and suggest ideas on how the information can be helpful to you. Then you’ll get to spend your valuable time taking action on it.”

While integrating AI into its platform is undoubtedly a brilliant idea, it is also concerning to consider that, given how many problems AI could be able to solve, people might be reluctant to display their innate talent and expertise.

It goes without saying that this would save brands and job seekers a ton of time, but how much assistance does it provide with showcasing your skills?

“Our new job seeker experience reimagines what’s possible. From seamlessly assessing if a particular job is a good fit for you to identifying the best way to position yourself for it, we’ll help you find your dream role and build your confidence. With this experience, researching roles, companies, and even preparing for interviews become part of a seamless, delightful interaction on LinkedIn.”

The new tool is essentially meant to assist you in determining whether or not to apply for a specific job. It aids in your ability to summarize the requirements and directs you through the application process.

LinkedIn added a new form of verification to job postings a few months ago. Additionally, the business has introduced new message warnings that will notify users if they come across high-risk content on the platform that might involve scam activity.

Users will start seeing verifications on job posts, which is an indication that the information has been verified as authentic by the job poster, LinkedIn, or one of its partners. The verified information will show whether the poster is affiliated with an official company page, has verified their company email or workplace, or has a government-issued ID through CLEAR.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

