LinkedIn launches new AI Assistance features for job seekers

LinkedIn continues to add new features especially when it comes to helping job seekers get their dream jobs. The professional social media platform has added some new AI Assistance tools to enhance job searches on its platform.

This is not coming as a surprise considering how much Microsoft has invested into AI.

“To help professionals and employers thrive during these fast-changing times, we’ve been rolling out our own AI-powered enhancements, each designed to enable you to meet your aspirations by becoming more productive and successful.”

Some of these newly added tools include:

Conversational Job Search: With LinkedIn’s new conversational job search tool, you can now easily navigate and find job opportunities by simply asking in plain language, such as ““Find me a remote marketing job in Detroit that pays at least $110,000.”

Cover Letter Assistance: With this tool, you can easily simplify your job search with personalized cover letter recommendations that you can review and edit. This new tool will save you time and energy, allowing you the time to focus on other things.

Personalized Coaching: As you learn by watching LinkedIn courses, you can now ask for summaries of content, clarify topics, or get examples and other real-time insights. You can ask questions like “Can you simplify this concept?” or “How does this apply to me?”

While some of these tools are going to come handy for job seekers, it is important to emphasize the fact that a tool like cover letter assistance is taking AI too far.

A couple of months ago, LinkedIn launched a new AI feature that helps job seekers find one by grouping them together.

LinkedIn’s new AI feature is called Job Collections and is designed to analyze each job posting and group them into different categories, including remote, IT, startups, and pro sports.

This will not only save time; it may come as a big boost to job seekers who are not sure what their next step will be. While you might not know what you are searching for, according to LinkedIn, you could end up finding something great.

Job Collections’ success will depend heavily on how well it understands you, as opposed to wasting your time further through jobs that are outright off base.

To use LinkedIn’s latest feature, simply go to the Jobs tab and click on “Explore with Job Collections.” You may also go to Preferences and choose from things like employment and location type.

LinkedIn will then highlight them in green anytime they appear on a job listing. If a job, however, is not what you want but the company is, you can now send them an “I’m Interested” notification right from the listing instead of visiting their profile to do so.

