LinkedIn launches Meta, IBM, Oracle certification courses

LinkedIn has launched partnerships with Meta, IBM, Oracle and more to offer official certification courses. And you can display the recognitions on your LinkedIn profile.

“Over the last few years, we have offered learners a variety of ways to prove their skills, including earning academic credit toward a degree; continuing education units to maintain certain professional licenses; and certification preparation programs to demonstrate a high level of skill in a certain industry. Today, we’re further expanding access to certifications by partnering with notable third-party providers including IBM, Meta, and Oracle, to help learners discover certification preparation content directly from the source,” explains LinkedIn.

The process provides direct courses from partners in LinkedIn Learning. It gives you more options to acquire focused certifications. Best of all, the partner companies will facilitate their own courses.

The courses are the same as those found in each partner’s dedicated education tools, such as the Meta Blueprint platform.

The difference is their integration into LinkedIn’s education resources. And it provides direct recognition to highlight your knowledge on the professional social network.

LinkedIn says members with certifications displayed on their profiles have increased 44% in the last two years.

The platform has become a central resource to provide career insights. Now is the best time to have your LinkedIn profile reflect your career experience and skills. The new certification courses offer direct proof to emphasize your professional capacity.

LinkedIn says it will soon provide more ways to highlight your skills in your LinkedIn profile.

“Our recent acquisition of EduBrite, a platform that specializes in creating and hosting professional certifications and assessments, further expands our product offering to better serve the needs of trusted, industry-leading certification providers. By integrating their rigorous certification assessment engine into LinkedIn Learning, more certification providers will be able to promote, create, and extend the reach of their content. And our members will have the ability to build even more in-demand skills and demonstrate their proficiency to their network and to recruiters,” adds LinkedIn.

Check out LinkedIn’s latest certification courses here.

