LinkedIn launches in-stream games

Share the joy

LinkedIn is known as a professional social networking platform; and has made a huge success of it over the years. The professional social networking platform is now branching out into Wordle-style puzzle games.

As per Engadget, LinkedIn has launched in-stream games, including:

Pinpoint: This is a word game where players must guess the theme that ties a series of words together.

Queens: This is a puzzle game that is a little like a cross between Sudoku and Minesweeper.

Crossclimb: This is a trivia game that involves guessing a series of four-letter words and placing them in the correct order.

Each of the games can only be played once a day, while players can share their score with friends in cute emoji-filled messages reminiscent of the “Wordle grid.”

To encourage you to come back every day, LinkedIn will keep track of “streaks.”

A couple of months ago, LinkedIn confirmed that it was working on a new in-app game feature. The feature, according to LinkedIn, would allow users to participate in puzzle games within the app, while their scores would then be added to their company’s performance for corporate rankings.

In a message to TechCrunch, a LinkedIn spokesperson said

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

This is the first time LinkedIn will be venturing into gaming. This is probably an effort to encourage engagement on the platform.

A couple of months ago, LinkedIn launched a new AI feature that helps job seekers find one by grouping them together.

LinkedIn’s new AI feature is called Job Collections and is designed to analyze each job posting and group them into different categories, including remote, IT, startups, and pro sports.

This will not only save time; it may come as a big boost to job seekers who are not sure what their next step will be. While you might not know what you are searching for, according to LinkedIn, you could end up finding something great.

Job Collections’ success will depend heavily on how well it understands you, as opposed to wasting your time further through jobs that are outright off base.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

