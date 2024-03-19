LinkedIn is working on an in-app game feature

Share the joy

LinkedIn has just confirmed that it is working on a new in-app game feature. The upcoming feature would allow LinkedIn users to participate in puzzle games within the app, while their scores would then be added to their company’s performance for corporate rankings.

In a message to TechCrunch, a LinkedIn spokesperson said

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” the spokesperson said in a message to TechCrunch. “Stay tuned for more!”

This is the first time LinkedIn will be venturing into gaming. This is probably an effort to encourage engagement on the platform.

A couple of months ago, LinkedIn launched a new AI feature that helps job seekers find one by grouping them together.

LinkedIn’s new AI feature is called Job Collections and is designed to analyze each job posting and group them into different categories, including remote, IT, startups, and pro sports.

This will not only save time; it may come as a big boost to job seekers who are not sure what their next step will be. While you might not know what you are searching for, according to LinkedIn, you could end up finding something great.

Job Collections’ success will depend heavily on how well it understands you, as opposed to wasting your time further through jobs that are outright off base.

To use LinkedIn’s latest feature, simply go to the Jobs tab and click on “Explore with Job Collections.” You may also go to Preferences and choose from things like employment and location type.

LinkedIn will then highlight them in green anytime they appear on a job listing. If a job, however, is not what you want but the company is, you can now send them an “I’m interested” notification right from the listing instead of visiting their profile to do so.

LinkedIn may be a later entrant to the AI field, but the company is constantly introducing new features. Back in November, LinkedIn introduced new AI features that are only available to its premium members.

The tools are intended to assist users in understanding job postings, their feed, and other content.

