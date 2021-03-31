LinkedIn is testing a social audio feature

Image Credit: TechCrunch

LinkedIn has joined the growing list of social media platforms with an audio chat functionality. The professional social media platform has confirmed per TechCrunch that a feature that allows people to chat via audio just like Clubhouse is currently being tested.

LinkedIn did not only confirm the test, it also said its own version will be unique in the sense that it will be connected with the professional identity of users. On why LinkedIn decided to launch its own audio feature, the company said it was based on demands of its users who wanted to communicate on the platform.

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform,” Suzi Owens, a spokesperson for LinkedIn, said per TechCrunch. “We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she said.

LinkedIn believes that because the audio experience will be connected with your professional identity, you will feel more comfortable speaking and commenting when using its version of the audio feature.

“Our priority is to build a trusted community where people feel safe and can be productive,” Owens noted. “Our members come to LinkedIn to have respectful and constructive conversations with real people and we’re focused on ensuring they have a safe environment to do just that,” she said, she added.

In other news, LinkedIn is reportedly working on a gig platform of its own. If true, the Microsoft-owned professional network service is all set to rival Fiverr and Upwork. Without a doubt, LinkedIn stands a big chance of rivaling Fiverr and Upwork considering its massive user base said to be around 740 million. The service is called Marketplaces according to The Information, and is already being developed.

Apparently LinkedIn wants to explore a market, though small, but with potential for growth. Just like Fiverr and Upwork, Marketplaces could serve as a platform where professional freelancers connect with individuals and businesses who want various range of services. The pandemic already presents a situation where people work remotely—and the demand for the services of freelancers becomes highly inevitable.

Marketplaces could launch as early as September, and could help to boost LinkedIn’s revenue. Already, the Microsoft-owned professional network site is home to millions of professionals who would now have another opportunity to market their skills.