LinkedIn is testing a “No Politics” button

LinkedIn is testing a new button that enables you to shutout political content in your newsfeed. If you are part of the small test, you will see the new button in setting.

Not everyone likes endless political content, and I think it is a smart tool to help fence out unwanted content. According to Input Mag, the feature is only available to select users. If you are one of those lucky to be a part of the test, do feel free to give us feedback using the comment box at the end of this article.

In 2020, LinkedIn announced a couple of measures aimed at halting hateful conducts. Making the announcement, the Microsoft-owned company emphasized the need for everyone to feel safe using its platform.

Some of these changes include:

Policies are clearer now

LinkedIn rolled out new “educational content in the feed as you post.” This means immediate actions can now be taken to deal with content that are harmful to users.

Achieving more with AI

We are beginning to see more companies make use of artificial intelligence to fight against online hateful conduct. The Microsoft-owned professional network said it has improved its ability to find remove profiles containing inappropriate content. This has been made possible using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“When content is detected as possible harassment, you’ll also see an in-line warning at the top of the message that gives you the option to view (and report), or dismiss and mark as safe,” Tanya Staples VP Product, Trust wrote in a blog post.

Improved transparency at dealing with bad behavior

LinkedIn said it would start keeping users in the loop of happenings as regards bad content. Users who report inappropriate content will now be kept abreast of the development, which will improve transparency. “We’ll close the loop with members who report inappropriate content, letting them know the action we’ve taken on their report.” Also, members who violate LinkedIn’s policies will now be informed about which policy was violated.

To help keep you safe on the platform, LinkedIn has introduced the following guidelines:

Click “Ignore, then I don’t know this person” when you get an invitation you don’t feel comfortable accepting.

Unfollow people if you no longer want receive updates from them.

Choose your audience when you post.

Delete or turn off comments.

Block members who make you feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

