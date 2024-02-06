LinkedIn is getting rid of its Creator Mode option

Share the joy

LinkedIn users will no longer have access to the Creator Mode option as the company is getting rid of it. This is part of LinkedIn’s broader shift away from hashtags as a connective tool.

The Creator Mode option served as a dedicated tool to help users establish their presence on LinkedIn.

As per Xavier Degraux, LinkedIn will, starting this month, start removing profile hashtags to highlight topics that creators share content about. Also, the professional network platform will, starting next month, deactivate the ability to switch on Creator Mode, as that option will no longer be available in your settings.

The “Follow” button, however, will continue to be available for all users. This will serve as another means to connect, while your “About” Section will be moved to the top of profiles once again.

“We’re eager to bring the best of Creator Mode to more LinkedIn’s members. In the coming months we’ll be opening up additional creation tool access and deeper analytics to all members, investing in the tools we’ve heard work best for sharing, and building an audience, and removing the need to toggle creator mode on and off,” LinkedIn said in a statement as per Social Media Today.

In other news, LinkedIn has launched a new AI feature that helps job seekers find one by grouping them together.

LinkedIn’s new AI feature is called Job Collections and is designed to analyze each job posting and group them into different categories, including remote, IT, startups, and pro sports.

This will not only save time; it may come as a big boost to job seekers who are not sure what their next step will be. While you might not know what you are searching for, according to LinkedIn, you could end up finding something great.

Job Collections’ success will depend heavily on how well it understands you, as opposed to wasting your time further through jobs that are outright off base.

To use LinkedIn’s latest feature, simply go to the Jobs tab and click on “Explore with Job Collections.” You may also go to Preferences and choose from things like employment and location type.

LinkedIn will then highlight them in green anytime they appear on a job listing. If a job, however, is not what you want but the company is, you can now send them an “I’m Interested” notification right from the listing instead of visiting their profile to do so.

