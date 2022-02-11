LinkedIn integration coming to Microsoft Teams

Share the joy













Image Credit: TechRadar

Microsoft is expected to integrate LinkedIn into its Teams app starting from March. The integration will be available across all platforms, including web, iOS, and Android.

The integration will allow users to see their colleague’s profiles within one-one-chat. Users will also get to know more about their colleagues at work through the course of their onboarding or while working on a special project.

“The feature is expected to roll out in March 2022 and will be generally available to all global users across Microsoft Teams web and desktop versions,” Microsoft said in a statement per Business Standard.

When launched, users can access their LinkedIn profiles in Teams without connecting their LinkedIn and Microsoft account.

“But if you choose to connect these accounts, you can discover more about a person in any one-on-one chat in Teams,” Microsoft company said.

“Find out what you have in common with them, see your degrees of connection, and connect on LinkedIn without leaving Teams,” the company added.

The LinkedIn integration is still being tested, and has not gone live yet. However, a limited number of users have access to the feature, which could become widely available once the test is completed.

In 2021, Microsoft Teams added an option that allows you to add external users in group chats. You will be able to initiate and take part in group Teams chats with users from outside your organization.

However, those users will be required to have an AAD identity. The organizations are required to use the open federation policy or be on each other’s allowed list. Admins can limit open federation, which is the default settings in Teams. This can be done in the Teams Admin Center, and will of course be honored.

The new update is an expansion on an existing ability for Teams users to find, participate in one-on-one chat, call, and set up meetings with external users.

As soon as your organization is federated with another, users can then initiate a chat in the same way they would with someone within their organization. To start a new chat, simply tap on the new Chat icon, enter the email address of the recipient, and tap the Search external option to find the user. You can add up to 25 participants to a single group chat.

