LinkedIn highlights the most in-demand skills today

LinkedIn wants to help its members to maximize their job prospects. It has highlighted the most in-demand skills today as found in LinkedIn job ads. It has also launched an overview of job posts in your network so you can find opportunities among people and businesses you know.
In-demand Skills
LinkedIn has shared new research into the hot, trending skills noted in LinkedIn job ads.
“We compared the top skills professionals had in 2015 with those for the same jobs today and identified the skills that rose to the top – the top skills in demand today,” says LinkedIn.
LinkedIn has filtered it to the top 20 in-demand skills. These jobs were found in more than 75% of jobs postings globally in the last three months.
Top 20 Skills with their LinkedIn Learning courses
- Customer Service – Serving Customers in a Continuously Changing World with David Brownlee
- Sales – Asking Great Sales Questions with Jeff Bloomfield
- Accounting – Lean Accounting Foundations with Joshua Rischin
- Business Development – Business Development: Strategic Planning with Meridith Powell
- Marketing – Marketing Foundations: The Marketing Funnel with Brad Batesole
- Leadership – Leadership Tips, Tactics, and Advice with Elizabeth Lotardo & Lisa Earle McLeod
- Communication – Communication within Teams with Daisy Lovelace
- Digital Marketing – Digital Marketing Foundations with Brad Batesole
- Sales Management – Sales Management Foundations with Drew Boyd
- Problem Solving – The Secret to Better Decisions: Stop Hoarding Chips with Seth Godin
- Management – Be the Manager People Won’t Leave with Laurie Ruettimann
- Finance – Financial Basics Everyone Should Know with Michael McDonald
- Social Media – Social Media Marketing Foundations with Brian Huber-Honigman
- Sales & Marketing – Create a Go-to-Market Plan with Deirdre Breakenridge
- Time Management – Time Management Fundamentals with Dave Crenshaw
- Financial Analysis – Corporate Financial Statement Analysis with Earl Kay Stice
- Engineering – Python for Engineers and Scientists with Michele Vallisneri
- Strategy – How to Make Strategic Thinking a Habit with Dorie Clark
- Social Media Marketing – Social Media Marketing: Strategy and Optimization with Martin Waxman
- SQL – SQL for Non-Programmers with Julianne Thouin
LinkedIn will host virtual events so members can engage with LinkedIn Learning instructors and learn how skills for jobs evolve. It also comes with tips on how to lean into these trends.
The virtual events arefrom September 12th to 16th.
Who’s Hiring in Your Network
LinkedIn’s is adding a new Who’s Hiring in Your Network overview. It keeps you updated on the potential career opportunities from your connections.
“Keeping in touch with your network is crucial, and many are increasingly turning to their online communities for help. More than one third of job seeking LinkedIn members in the US said they reached out to someone in their network to discuss their career plans. But it can be challenging to know who’s hiring or where to start,” says LinkedIn.
The new overview has a dedicated space in the Jobs tab to highlight opportunities from peers.
“You’ll also be notified of relevant jobs when people in your first or second degree network are hiring, and you can also see members of the hiring team in job descriptions, making it easy for you to reach out directly and apply early,” adds LinkedIn.