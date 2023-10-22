LinkedIn gives more users access to profile verification

Share the joy

More users now have access to profile verification thanks to LinkedIn. As a result, the option will be more accessible to more users who collaborate with third-party verification partners.

Users can confirm their identity through the LinkedIn verification process by supplying a government-issued ID. Your profile will then receive a verification badge, confirming your identity.

Although the LinkedIn verification process is free, a third party is used for confirmation. It differs significantly from other platforms that have taken on the confirmation components themselves because of this.

Profile verification on LinkedIn was initially only available to US users, but it has since been made available to users in Mexico and Canada. More users can now identify their identities thanks to the feature’s increased availability.

On this project, LinkedIn is collaborating with Microsoft Entra, Digilocker, and others. The goal is to eventually expand verification to more areas.

LinkedIn reports that verified profiles get 30% more messages, 60% more views on their profiles, and 50% more comments and reactions on their posts.

It does mean a lot to have that seal of authenticity on your profile, so LinkedIn needs to make it more widely accessible.

LinkedIn is also integrating verification into selected job postings, providing more confirmation and assurance in the app.

By the end of 2025, 100 million users will have had their identities verified in at least one professional identity-related area for each member.

A few months ago, LinkedIn declared that job postings would now include its verification. The business also announced that it will roll out new message warnings that will inform users if messages on the platform contain high-risk content that might include fraudulent activity.

In the future, LinkedIn will start displaying information that has been verified about a job poster or their company in connection with a job post.

Users will begin to notice verifications on job postings, which is a sign that the information has been approved as accurate by the employer, LinkedIn, or one of its partners.

TechCrunch reports that the verified information will indicate whether the poster is associated with a legitimate company page and has used CLEAR to authenticate their government-issued ID or their company email.

With the new message warnings, LinkedIn will now alert you when messages look like they could be scams. For instance, the business will notify you if a message requests that you move the conversation to another platform. The warnings will also give users the option to report the content without letting the sender know.

