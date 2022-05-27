LinkedIn feed algorithm explained

Share the joy

LinkedIn is seeing record levels of engagement. But most of it comes from reposts from spam, rival platforms, topical polls, and low-interest posts. The target for most of these is to cause short-term engagement. LinkedIn is on its heels to improve this.

The company has started a new initiative for more transparency. The target is to share how it works in fighting bad elements, and to improve user experience.

“Starting today and over the next several weeks, we’ll publish “Mythbusting the Feed”, a series of blog posts and on-platform content that will aim to provide greater insights into how our product works, and addressing common misconceptions and assumptions. Our ultimate goal is to be transparent with you on how we think about the feed, and how things work,” explains LinkedIn.

The first two videos are now live. LinkedIn VP of Engineering Sabry Tozin explains what content they want to amplify. They also shared how they process professional and personal growth via LinkedIn content.

The last video is a keynote. It comes with off-topic posts in the realm of personal.

Will you post the same updates on Facebook and LinkedIn? Your personal friends are on Facebook, whereas professional connections are on LinkedIn. Tozin says a little crossover will not hurt. And it aligns with LinkedIn usage.

The company has yet to provide insights on this.

To maximize your LinkedIn content performance, avoid these elements. Focus on creating relevant, appealing posts that fits your target audience.

Still, some people will reshare viral posts from rival apps to draw in cheap engagement.

LinkedIn will have more oversight on this new initiative. It gives you an opportunity to build more effective, engaging content and overall presence in the app.

The first two videos are rather general. But LinkedIn says it has more info coming:

Mythbusting the Feed: How the Algorithm Works and Personalizing the Feed

Mythbusting the Feed: Content Distribution and How We Work to Address Bias

Check out the full videos here?

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

