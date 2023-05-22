LinkedIn adds verification to job posts

Share the joy

LinkedIn has announced that it is adding its verification to job posts. The company also said it is launching new message warnings that will alert users if messages on the platform include high-risk content that could potentially include scam activity.

Going forward, LinkedIn will start showing verifications related to a job post, displaying verified information about a job poster or their organization.

Users will start seeing verifications on job posts, which is an indication that the information has been verified as authentic by the job poster, LinkedIn or one of its partners. According to TechCrunch, the verified information will show whether the poster is affiliated with an official company page, has verified their company email or workplace or their government-issued ID through CLEAR.

“We’re showing these verifications to help you feel confident in your search and give recruiters the opportunity to build trust with potential candidates,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Verifications on job postings are just rolling out, and as we expand access to our free verification tools, you’ll see even more across the jobs you’re exploring.”

On the new message warnings, LinkedIn will now alert you when messages look like they could be scams. The company for example, will alert you if a message asks you to take the conversation to a different platform. The warnings will also give users the option to report the content without letting the sender know.

Last year, LinkedIn rolled out more tools to support internal movement. No employer wants to lose an employee that contributes a lot to its growth and development. So, sometimes we often see some openings exclusively designed for employees who have spent a couple of years working within the same organization.

According to LinkedIn, “one of the top drivers of employee attrition is a lack of advancement opportunities. When employees feel their skills aren’t being put to good use in their current job, they are 10x more likely to be job hunting.”

LinkedIn has now rolled out a couple of tools to help retain employees, and make it easier for them to move from one position to another.

The company also launched a new spotlight element for internal candidates in Recruiter to help highlight potential opportunities. The new spotlight module has been designed to highlight potential internal candidates that are available to fill the requirements of a vacant role within an organization. The tool will help recruiters when it comes to improving staff recognition and reward the process.

LinkedIn will also be helping employees in the area of finding more roles within their organization that are consistent with their skills. This will be made possible with the LinkedIn Hub; a platform that provides career and skill support.

