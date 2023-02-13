Lexus, Kia top J.D. Power 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study

Share the joy

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) has found an industry average of 186 problems per 100 (PP100) vehicles.

The study examines how 2020 model-year vehicles are currently performing in terms of quality, component replacement and appeal.

It includes vehicles with new technology, and it helps automotive manufacturers design and build better vehicles to stand the test of time and promote higher resale value.

A lower PP100 means higher performance.

Key Findings:

Infotainment systems continue to be most problematic

The infotainment category continues to be the most problematic with an average of 49.9 PP100—almost twice as many problems as the next-highest category, which is exterior.

Six of the top 10 problem areas in the study are infotainment-related:

Built-in voice recognition (7.2 PP100)

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity (5.5 PP100)

Built-in Bluetooth system connectivity (4.0 PP100)

Touchscreen/display screen difficult to use (4.0 PP100)

Not enough power plugs/USB ports (3.8 PP100)

Navigation system inaccurate/outdated map (3.3 PP100)

Technology improves appeal for parts that seem outdated

Owners’ relationships with their vehicles goes beyond wear and tear on parts. It also includes their expectations of how up to date the technology remains over time.

For instance, satisfaction scores for vehicle condition improve when vehicles receive over-the-air software updates to infotainment systems that are perceived to not be meeting today’s standards.

Reduction in component replacement

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of vehicles required fewer component replacements in the past 12 months (excluding wear items).

It includes key fob/key fob battery, brake rotors, headlight components/bulbs, and other exterior lights/bulbs.

Tie for the most dependable model

The Toyota C-HR and Lexus RX are the highest-ranked models in the study, each with 111 PP100.

Both models show improvement in eight of the nine problem categories from a year ago.

Biggest problem solvers

The top three brands with the greatest improvement in the number of problems are Ram (77 PP100 improvement), Volvo (41 PP100 improvement) and Nissan (35 PP100 improvement).

Tesla officially included for the first time

Tesla is included in the industry VDS calculation this year for the first time, with a score of 242 PP100.

Tesla does not allow J.D. Power access to owner information in the states where that permission is required by law. Tesla vehicles remain ineligible for awards.

Highest-Ranked Brands

Lexusranks highest overall in vehicle dependability, with a score of 133 PP100. Kia(152 PP100) ranks highest in the mass market segment for a third consecutive year.

The parent corporation receiving the most model-level awards is Toyota Motor Corporation with six, which includes the Lexus NX, Lexus RX, Toyota C-HR, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Sienna, and Toyota Tacoma.

J.D. Power analysis shows that vehicle residual values can be significantly affected by long-term quality.

The 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study is based on responses from 30,062 original owners of 2020 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership.

The study was fielded from August through November 2022.

