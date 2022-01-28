Leverage Instagram Marketing for Ecommerce Business in 2022

Share the joy













The past couple of years have witnessed the phenomenal evolution of social media platforms into online shopping destinations. The thought of generating revenue through Instagram marketing for your ecommerce business is very real.

The value of social commerce is estimated to be $2.9 trillion by 2026. The industry may comfortably overtake this estimation given the fact that 9 out 10 businesses intend to move their ecommerce efforts to social media.

As an ecommerce business, can you gauge the potential social platforms, Instagram in particular, may hold for you?

Investing in social media for ecommerce businesses is imperative if you want to run a thriving business.

To get you ahead of your competition, here are the 7 proven Instagram marketing strategies for your ecommerce business that you can rely on.

Gear up to explore them with us.

7 Effective Ways To Leverage Instagram Marketing for Your Ecommerce Business

Instagram marketing is constantly evolving. From product tags to Instagram Stories ads, and Instagram link stickers, marketers have plenty of new features to explore.

Adopting the right Instagram marketing strategies for your ecommerce business can help you tap into this highly potent customer base, assuring an increase in revenue and business growth.

Here’s how you can leverage Instagram marketing for your ecommerce business.

1. Add Your ‘Link in Bio’

The first thing that you need is a business account on Instagram. If you are still using your personal or creator account, you should upgrade right away.

The “Link in Bio” feature allows businesses to add a clickable URL in their profile description like the one we see on this AT&T page.

Image Source – Instagram

This simple action will help you shorten the purchase journey for your potential customers by directly guiding them to your website. You can also use tools to build landing pages and lead the traffic to customized landing pages.

2. Explore Instagram Ads

Instagram stretches the limits of innovation when it comes to its ads. It is the best medium for account-based marketing. While an organic Instagram marketing strategy for an ecommerce business can achieve great results, investing in ads will help you achieve greater success in less time.

Instagram has plenty of options for brands to advertise themselves, including:

Instagram Stories ads

Photo and video Ads

Carousel ads

Collection ads

Explore ads

IGTV ads

Image Source – Instagram

Creating and managing these ads is further simplified by Instagram. You can create multiple campaigns and design them based on your campaign goals.

3. Avail the Benefits of an Instagram Shop

In May of 2020, Instagram launched a social commerce feature called “Instagram Shop” which allows businesses to port their entire product line or collections on the social media platform.

What’s the advantage?

This feature allows you to directly market your products to your Instagram followers. The product gallery can be used to create highly engaging ads.

Users can access a list of shoppable items by clicking the “view shop” button on your business profile and directly making a purchase if they have access to Instagram Checkout.

4. Use Hashtags to Your Advantage

Did you know that Instagram allows up to 30 hashtags per post?

While you can use 30 hashtags, Instagram recommends using 3-5 hashtags per post for best results. As an ecommerce business, you can research and shortlist a few hashtags that best represent your brand.

When planning to grow with Instagram marketing, Instagram suggests that you should use hashtags in the post captions. They should be both niche-specific and brand-specific to help your potential customers find your posts easily on the platform.

5. Invest in Influencer Marketing

In a survey conducted by Influencer Marketing Hub, 90% of the marketers agreed that influencer marketing is effective.

Why do they say so?

Because social media users highly distrust power-words-infused ads that come from the brands themselves. But they do give their trust to the influencer they follow and are more open to trying the products or services they personally recommend.

When considering Instagram marketing for an ecommerce business, brands can collaborate with influencers specific to their niche and create highly engaging campaigns. To make this collaboration more effective you can rely on popular tools for influencer marketing.

Here is how Ducati collaborated with Jess Dane, a motorsport influencer, to promote their bike.

Image Source – Instagram

Micro-influencers and local influencers are the most suitable partners for your influencer marketing campaigns as they are affordable and can garner more engagement. Selecting the right influencers for your product and services is the best way of getting desired results for your business.

6. Leverage User-Generated Content

Getting your audience involved in promoting your brand is a great Instagram marketing strategy. Leveraging user-generated content is one of the organic ways you can employ Instagram marketing for your ecommerce business.

You can ask the users to contribute to your feed, participate in hashtag campaigns, share testimonials, and product reviews, etc. to encourage user participation. When you use UGC for ecommerce, it can drive more trust and loyalty.

Let’s say you are a skincare brand and your customers post images of them using your latest collection. You can repost these images on your feed and tag your products to prompt potential customers to try them too.

7. Utilize Product Tags

Product tags are exclusive to Instagram. Just like you tag your friends, now you can tag up to 5 products in a post. Once the viewer clicks on these tags, they are directed to a product description page that contains product-related details.

Image Source – Instagram

Product tags allow your potential customers to get acquainted with what you have to offer including product details and pricing without leaving the Instagram app.

Product tags can be added to everyday posts in your feed, Instagram Stories, and Reels. Now that’s amazing!

When you decide on Instagram marketing for your ecommerce business, this is one of the must-try features or hacks for Instagram growth.

Get Ready to Invest in Instagram Marketing for Your Ecommerce Business

There you have it—the best Instagram marketing strategies for your ecommerce business in 2022. The opportunities are plenty and you can achieve multiple goals for your business when you strategize well.

Be bold and innovative as you invest in Instagram marketing for your ecommerce business and the results will pleasantly surprise you. All the best!

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

