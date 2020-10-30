Landing Page:Your Email’s Best Friend

Like the day and the night, the sun and the moon, emails and landing pages are best friends that always complement each other. A great email marketing strategy is incomplete if it doesn’t cover landing pages. They hold a special place in your sales funnel as your readers make the seasons on landing pages after consuming your emails. Thus, it is equally important to provide excellent user experience and a powerful design that resonates with your email templates.

In this article, I am going to discuss how you can turn landing pages into lead generation pages that convert. I am listing the tips and tricks used by ace email developers and marketers, which can help you increase conversions by up to 300%. Ready for playing your email marketing game? Read this article to learn more about leveraging landing pages for emails.

Maintain Clarity in Your Landing Page Copy and Keep It Consistent with Your Emails

When you are sending your subscribers to your landing page, you need to be clearer about the purpose. As opposed to emails, you should maintain clarity in your landing page copy. Your subscribers have already seen most of your content, and they would be making it to the landing page only after getting convinced with your content regarding your product.

Writing down “Order Now to Get 40% Discount” works better than “Get the Best Deal of The Season with An Unbelievable 40% Discount on Ordering Now” because it clarifies your purpose instantly. Use smaller paragraphs, smaller sentences, and smaller words to keep your copy purpose-driven. I also advise you to keep it consistent with your emails so that your readers won’t find it misleading or scandalous.

Use One CTA And Give Enough White Space

While writing your emails, stick to using only one CTA. This makes it easier for your audience to find it and understand what they are expected to do. Keep it large enough and match its color with your html email templates‘ CTAs to maintain brand consistency. Use power words to convey the action. Keep it bold and use vibrant colors but don’t disturb the overall composition. This keeps your readers focused and speeds up the decision-making process.

One thing that you might have noticed is that landing pages have plenty of white space. While you try to keep them consistent with your emails, providing ample white space should be on your cards. It can also be used to define correlations between various page elements as well as driving the reader’s attention. White space also makes your landing page look cleaner and more professional.

Use Captivating Visuals

Visuals having your product are very important for any landing page. You can expect an improvement of up to 80% by using videos and images to explain your landing page’s purpose. I recommend using visuals that explain either the copy or major highlights of your product. This could be in the form of a video or an image also.

Here’s an example of using self-explaining image in a landing page:

(Image Credits)

Capitalize on Social Proof

Social proof is the number one icebreaker that every marketer likes to build upon. People consider it as honest opinions and are more likely to trust them. You can include user-generated content on your landing page regarding the copy you discuss in your emails. This helps in reinforcing your email copy with concrete social proof to close the leads. Social proof also doubles as your brand advocate and helps your readers confirm their decision instantly.

Add Contact Information and Remove Navigation Hyperlinks

Adding contact information to your custom landing pages is extremely important as it helps build trust. Also, you need to keep it accessible to your readers. This can help if they need support or they are willing to contact you later. Also, include a dedicated contact form and a small FAQ section. However, it is advisable to remove all navigational features and hyperlinks. You should also minimize scrolling. This helps in improving conversions as your readers have only your call to action button to focus on.

Place Your USPs Aptly and Keep Customer Journey at The Center

Placing your USP (Unique Selling Point) with the customer journey at the center is undoubtedly one of the best practices that works alike for all industries. This encompasses all parts of your copy, as well as the visuals used. Displaying your value propositions properly helps your readers understand why they need your product to solve their problems and to what extent they can expect you to solve those problems. Always try to explain tangible benefits for better conversions.

Summing Up

As you saw above, landing pages and emails go hand in hand with your overall strategy. Maintaining consistency, yet including the right elements, is a must for any brand to successfully complete their sales funnel. Every landing page is unique, and you need to continuously tweak them as per your campaign goals and the target audience. See this landing page design list to get some inspiration. Using these best practices will ensure that you deliver good quality landing pages that serve their purpose right. I hope you find this article on using emails and landing pages as a combined strategy insightful.

Kevin George is the head of marketing at Email Uplers – Email Marketing Agency, that specializes in crafting Professional Email Templates, PSD to Email conversion, and Custom Mailchimp Templates. Kevin loves gadgets, bikes & jazz, and he breathes email marketing. He enjoys sharing his insights and thoughts on email marketing best practices on email marketing blog.