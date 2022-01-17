Kosovo Axing Bitcoin Miners to Ease Energy Crisis

Share the joy













Bitcoin enthusiasts in Kosovo are now attempting to sell off their mining equipment.

Kosovo Implements Immediate Ban on Crypto Mining Activity

Kosovo is one of the countries that wants to banish the crypto industry.

In September, China started a full ban on crypto mining activities. As a result, producers started to seek new homes.

Many of them went to Nordic nations. Others, however, tapped coal in Kazakhstan, Iran, Kosovo, and Abkhazia.

The country’s online crypto groups are dominated by dismayed Kosovans who want to sell off their equipment at knockdown prices. They are trying to sell or move it to neighboring countries.

The banning, however, is just temporary. This is part of the country’s emergency measures to alleviate the energy crisis.

High-Powered Computers

Cryptocurrencies are mined using high-powered computers. These computers compute complex mathematical puzzles in an energy-intensive process. The process rewards people according to the amount of computing power the computers provide.

Kosovo is one of the poorest countries in Europe. Thus, it’s easy to see many Kosovans want to get into the mining game considering that cryptocurrency is currently trading at £31,500 per Bitcoin.

In Europe, Kosovo has the cheapest energy prices. More than 90% of its energy production comes from burning lignite. It’s low-grade coal. The government also subsidized fuel bills.

Most of the crypto mining activities happen in the north part of Kosovo. It’s where the majority of the population are Serbians who refuse to acknowledge Kosovo as an independent state. They haven’t paid for electricity for over 20 years.

In recent years, the number of mining cryptocurrencies is increasing in the country. Albania Crypto Amateurs on Facebook gained thousands of new members. But it’s vague how many of these members are mining cryptocurrency.

But with the announcement of Kosovo’s government, the good times of these crypto miners might be over. The future of bitcoin and other digital currencies is also being questioned.

125 Terawatt Hours a Year

Bitcoin mining consumes more than 125 terawatt-hours per year of electricity. Kosovans spent their final days of 2021 in darkness because of energy shortages and blackouts in the country.

At the height of the energy crisis, one of its aging power plants shut down.

As a result, the country imported around 40% of its power into international markets, causing electricity prices to go up. An emergency subsidy was given by the government to meet the costs.

The government has allocated €20m to subsidize energy. But it’s not enough. Crypto mining, on the other hand, is an extremely energy-intensive activity that is not regulated.

In addition to Kosovo and China, other countries are also turning away cryptocurrency miners. Iceland, for instance, said that it’s going to stop miners as the nation is experiencing power shortages.

In the US, Congress announced that it would meet formally to discuss this issue. Cryptocurrency miners in the US are the largest consumers of energy. The congress stated that it’s time to address the mining activity’s environmental impact on communities and the planet.

