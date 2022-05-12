Share the joy

Keeping things separate: why you need a personal laptop

In the era of hacking and online security breaches, it might be wise to keep your private life and work separately. If one succumbs to any of the various cyber threats, it won’t endanger the other. In other words, you should avoid keeping your private life and work on the same device.

Multiple devices, fewer problems

The device you use to store sensitive business data should have adequate cybersecurity protection to ensure your business, employees, clients, and customers are safe and secure. On the other hand, you’ll also need a personal device to connect to the internet.

If you keep your life and work on the same device, hackers might get their hands on more than just your business data. They can endanger your privacy in various ways, including stealing your identity and selling your personal information on the dark web.

According to the latest studies, over 50% of modern employees use personal devices, such as smartphones and laptops to do their daily duties at work. The percentages increase if we include remote workers who use personal devices to work from home.

Using a work-related device to browse the web, post on social media, shop online, and give out private information through instant messaging apps can endanger your professional and personal life. Although it may seem like a good idea, there are many reasons why it isn’t.

Data theft

Businesses should not allow their employees to use personal devices for work because they could expose companies to various cyber threats, such as data breaches.

Employees’ tech-savvy knowledge varies, and most of them aren’t familiar with all the threats that lurk on the internet. On the other hand, their personal applications aren’t compliant with the corporate security requirements.

If some of your employees fall victim to a hack attack, it could expose confidential information and corporate data. Hackers and cybercriminals count on such behavior to find vulnerabilities and breach corporate security systems to steal valuable and sensitive data.

Employee devices are perfect access points that allow hackers to get their hands on valuable business data.

Malware issues

One of the biggest problems with using personal devices for corporate purposes is the risk of malware. If you let employees use their devices at work, they’ll download different types of files and data, such as applications, music, PDF files, etc.

While there’s nothing wrong with that, certain security risks are associated with downloading files from the internet. Let’s say that your employee uses a personal computer to download music or a game.

The downloaded files might be infected with malware or a hidden virus that could endanger your corporate data. Hackers use malware attacks to gain access to the company network and corporate system to steal sensitive pieces of information regarding business operations, systems, networks, partners, clients, etc. Additionally, many PC game mods can contain malware. So, even a seemingly innocent attempt to improve one’s game can lead to contamination of the entire work network.

That’s why you can mitigate such cybersecurity risks by prohibiting the use of personal devices for corporate purposes.

Legal problems

Digital businesses spend enormous amounts of time, money, and energy to build positive, trustworthy, and reputable brand images online. A single security or data breach could irreparably damage their reputation online and cause them to lose partners, clients, customers, and even employees.

Modern-day consumers expect brands to protect their data. If an employee using a personal device for work becomes a victim of a cyberattack, that could cause a breach of corporate data. Since data breaches bring serious ramifications, this is a risk a digital business should avoid at all costs.

Aside from mitigating a security breach, hacked businesses must deal with the possibility of litigation. Legal problems require hiring professional defenders, which can be extremely expensive, especially for small businesses.

That’s why businesses should avoid the use of personal devices for work. Employees should also be aware of all the associated risks with using personal laptops at work.

How to protect your personal device

If you’re required to work remotely, you can take measures to protect both your private information and corporate data. Here are a couple of the best cybersecurity tips for remote workers.

Install internet security software and antivirus

If you have remote workers, make sure they all have the latest, comprehensive antivirus suite installed on their personal devices. These cybersecurity programs can protect both your employees and your business from various threats, including:

Spyware

Malware

DDoS attacks

Ransomware

Trojans and worms

Phishing scams

Viruses

Use a VPN

Modern VPN providers provide enhanced cybersecurity measures such as robust internet traffic encryption, authentication, and tunneling to enhance the security and privacy of remote workers. A VPN for Windows devices can encrypt and reroute the online traffic of remote workers, adding a layer of protection between their devices and internet connections. It can also help for accessing resources or lifting geo-blocks.

Conclusion

Keeping your work and personal life separate can help to avoid numerous cybersecurity issues. It protects both business owners and employees against countless risks and dangers.

If you don’t want to endanger your brand image and reputation, make sure each of your employees uses a fully protected device with the latest antivirus and cybersecurity protection.

