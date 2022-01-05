Share the joy













Keep Your Content Relevant In 2022 By Integrating These Social Media Design Trends

Over the years, social media has evolved from a way to connect with our loved ones to a commercial environment that allows brands to expand their consumer base and increase their market share. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become so ingrained in modern digital marketing that most companies today focus more on creating viral social media campaigns than almost every other method traditionally used in marketing for attracting and retaining users.

Of course, these changes are a sign of the times, but it reiterates how important it is to keep up with the times so that businesses can ensure their content is relevant. Last year, we saw many new social media design concepts emerge, and in 2022, these trends are expected to be even more influential in the online landscape.

Go Retro Or Go Home

One social media design trend that’s expected to be big in 2022 is the use of retro themes. Now, retro is always on-trend to some degree since humans tend to romanticize nostalgic memories, but in the latter half of 2021, we saw some changes in the current retro trends. Previously, retro themes in entertainment were historically specific, like when there was a revival of the 1950s in the 1970s. Today, we’re seeing increased popularity in mixing and matching elements from different generations.

Since 2021, we have seen a rise in retro psychedelic fonts on social media platforms like Instagram as companies blend popular aspects from the 1960s and 1970s. That has resulted in more branded Instagram posts using warm color palettes, chunky fonts, and graphics highlighting hippie and psychedelic sub-cultures. Another different style of retro that has been on the rise is the Y2K retro aesthetic.

The Y2K design style has become very popular on social media channels like TikTok, and it relies on grids, stickers, and the old-school interface from desktop computers. The color palette tends to hover around pinks and purples. It’s worth mentioning we can see this aesthetic in other areas of the online landscape, such as web design. For example, the website for Bada Bingo, a bingo rave that takes place across various cities in the United Kingdom, has been designed to have a Y2K theme. It uses stickers and graphics that resemble Windows 3.0, which launched in 1991, and the website also has a pink and purple color palette.

Slide Decks Are The New Stories

In addition to retro themes, slide decks are another social media design trend that will continue to be popular this year. Slide decks, which allow brands to conduct multi-image posts on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, are a great way to tell a story while keeping readers engaged through visual elements. They allow brands to engage with their audience, showcase user-generated content, announce new products, and repurpose mini-infographics.

Along with slide decks, social media design trends to watch out for this year include the increased use of Serif fonts. These classic fonts offer simplicity, which is essential on social media as businesses have limited space to work. Still, the revival of retro themes will likely be the main talking point this year by designers, as various styles, from psychedelic to Y2K, are attracting Millennials and Generation Z.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

