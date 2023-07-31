Kanye West has had his X account reinstated

Share the joy

Elon is at it again! Rap superstar Kanye West, whose X account was suspended in 2022, has regained access to the platform.

This followed the lifting of the suspension placed on his account following antisemitic tweets credited to him.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, now has access to his account, along with 36.1 million followers. The reinstatement also comes with X’s new gold verification badge.

Ye’s account will not display ads, and the rap star will not be able to monetize his posts via Musk’s new revenue share scheme. Apparently, Ye got his account reinstated on condition that he not post hateful or antisemitic content, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In one of the controversial tweets, West said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH people,” a post obviously regarded as hate speech. In the same post, the American singer said he was not antisemitic because “black people are actually Jews.”

The tweet was not immediately removed by Twitter, and when the social media giant eventually acted, it replaced it with an automated message that read: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Confirming the block, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Kayne’s Instagram account also got suspended for similar reasons—the music star posted some antisemitic content on the platform. According to BuzzFeed, moderators on Instagram deleted content from Kayne’s Instagram page and restricted his account after he posted a screenshot of a message he had sent to “Diddy” Combs.

Confirming the block to BuzzFeed, a Meta spokesperson said Ye’s account was restricted for breaking the platform’s rules.

Almost three years ago, Meta announced a major update to its hate speech policy. The social media behemoth said it had placed a ban on Holocaust denial content. For years, Facebook has refused to bow to pressure and criticism from groups and individuals. The company claimed that doing so would amount to suppressing free speech.

While making the announcement, Meta said it had updated its hate speech policy to “prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.” The company said its latest decision is part of its latest effort aimed at fighting the spread of hate speech across all its platforms.

