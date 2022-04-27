Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

Share the joy

Jeff suggests China may gain influence over Twitter.

Musk Buys Twitter

On Monday, Twitter’s board finally agreed to a buyout deal. After the announcement, the stock closed up by 5.64%.

In a statement, Musk said that free speech is vital for a functioning democracy. He described Twitter as the digital town square where vital subjects about the future of humanity are being talked about.

He also wants to make the platform better by adding new features. He’s also planning to make its algorithms open source. In that way, it will increase trust while defeating spambots. He believes that the platform has tremendous potential.

The Twitter deal would make the platform a private company. The cash deal is valued at $44 billion.

But after the deal has been announced, Bezos shared a tweet suggesting that China may increase its influence over Twitter.

“Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” Jeff Bezos

China banned Twitter. The country doesn’t allow access to many Western social media sites.

Bezos and Musk have a long-running feud. For many years, they sparred over their space ambitions. Both billionaires have their own space ventures. And Bezos’s Blue Origin Sued NASA over Space X (Musk’s space venture) contract.

Musk promised to improve Twitter. That is, he wants users to speak and debate freely. However, Musk’s takeover has sparked concern from various politicians. They fear that it will only give Musk too much control over an online discussion.

Media Companies Owned by Billionaires

It’s not a new concept. Many billionaires own media companies. Bezos, for instance, owns the Washington Post. In 2018, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff acquired Time Magazine.

However, Twitter is a unique platform. Millions of people every day interact with it. They share content. Currently, it’s under scrutiny from regulators.

When the deal closes, Musk takes ownership of the blue bird platform. In that case, it will be controlled by the world’s richest person. He’s a heavy critic of the platform. But he’s also using it contentiously. Most of his post is about Tesla.

Musk emphasized that his interest in buying the platform is to improve it and make it a platform for free speech. However, many of his critics are saying that his control over Twitter will only silence their voices. Musk is accused of blocking his critics from his personal account.

Before the deal, Twitter’s board adopted a poison pill, which would enable shareholders to purchase the stock at a discount if Musk (or another person) acquires over 15% of outstanding common stock. With the poison pill, the takeover plan would dilute holdings, thereby, preventing unwanted acquisitions.

The board rejected the deal because the offer was too low considering the surge in the price tag. But they also rejected it because Musk wasn’t clear about how he wound fund the deal. Even though Musk is the world’s richest person, most of his wealth is in Tesla stock.

But he received a commitment for $46.5 billion.

After the deal was announced, Twitter employees were told that the future direction of the platform was uncertain.

