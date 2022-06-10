Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Launched Bitcoin-Focused Education Program

Share the joy

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey are teaming up to launch The Bitcoin Academy.

Bitcoin-Focused Program to Provide Financial Education

The Bitcoin Academy was launched by Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey to help low-income families. The Academy features free online and in-person classes. Lamar Wilson will be teaching the classes and the program will run twice a week. Participants will get smartphones, MiFi devices, and 12 months of data plan. For children, they can choose a weekend program.

Bitcoin Evangelists

Dorsey and Jay-Z are Bitcoin evangelists. Dorsey said that cryptocurrency could replace banks. Jay-Z also has a history in the crypto industry.

They have also collaborated in the past. For instance, Jazy-Z sold his TIDAL to Dorsey. Last year, they deployed 500 BTC investments to boost cryptocurrency’s popularity in Africa and India. At that time, the worth of the 500 Bitcoin was $23.6 million.

The fund was set up as a bid irrevocable trust. The mission was to make Bitcoin the currency of the Internet. The Indian government has been reluctant to embrace cryptocurrencies. The country may have the skills to contribute but it doesn’t have the right incentives. Africa, however, experienced an increase in cryptocurrency transition in the last few years.

But cryptocurrency is volatile. It may be deemed a sure path to economic stability for poor people. But there’s no guarantee to it.

According to Jay-Z:

“The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

Will Cryptocurrency Kill Traditional Banks?

Central banks play a huge part in the 2008 financial crisis. Bitcoin was one of the responses to remedy the crisis. This cryptocurrency has the potential to dismantle the traditional banking system.

But cryptocurrency isn’t perfect. It has its own drawbacks. For one, it has few legitimate recorded uses for it. It has become a favorite payment method by criminals.

Then, its status as a medium for any legal transfer is unknown. Most of all, it’s volatile. Its supply is restricted. There’s a cap on the number of cryptocurrencies in existence. For Bitcoin, it’s capped at 21 million.

The Popularity of Cryptos

The popularity of cryptos has driven its high valuations. But it also has become more volatile. It has attracted a lot of attention from the public and the media. Because it is highly volatile, it has become less than ideal for payments.

Tesla and Amazon, for instance, started to accept cryptos as currency. However, they have backtracked because of how their values fluctuate dramatically every day.

The Bitcoin Academy can be helpful for low-income families to get the financial education that they need. However, the residents are not guaranteed that they won’t experience a negative impact from the project. Although there’s no formal protection for those who wish to participate in the program, The Academy emphasized that its goal is to avoid bad potential outcomes.

Dorsey and Jay-Z funded the program. The academy will have a small staff to help it function every day.

