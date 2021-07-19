Japan Sets a New Internet Speed Record with Data Transfer of 319 Tbps

Share the joy













The Internet speed test will give way to a new communication system that can support bandwidth-hungry services.

The pandemic changed the online habits of everyone in the world. Many adults are working from home. Kids aren’t going to school anymore. Instead, they attend classes on Zoom. Those who are stuck at home are binging on Netflix.

The demand for a better Internet bandwidth increased by 60 percent, even though the speed is mostly fine.

More and more people will want to send stuff over the Internet. To meet the demand, companies are building a better Internet today. It’s the reason people need a new Internet speed record.

319 Terabits per Second

Researchers in Japan evinced an Internet speed of 310 tbps. It broke a world record.

The researchers utilized advanced fiber-optic technology with a 4-core optical fiber to perform the speed test.

A year ago, engineers in Japan broke the record of 179 tb/s.

But to achieve the new Internet record speed, the researchers combined two fiber amplifiers to construct a recirculating transmission loop.

Combining erbium and thulium fiber amplifiers allowed a long-distance transmission of over 3,000 km.

“The researchers, lead by Benjamin J. Puttnam, constructed a transmission system that makes full use of wavelength division multiplexing technology by combining different amplifier technologies, to achieve a transmission demonstration with date-rate of 319 terabits per second, over a distance of 3,001 km. Using a common comparison metric of optical fiber transmission the data-rate and distance produce of 957 petabits per second x km, is a world record for optical fibers with standard outer diameter.” – NICT

The demonstration used a 552-channel comb laser, which is not cheap. The researchers imagined it will be used primarily to push data as quickly as possible across a vast distance, instead of downloading video games.



4-Core Optical Fiber

The team of researchers believes that the new 4-core optical fiber optic cable is the primary innovation. The size is the same as a standard fiber optic cable. However, NICT thinks that it could be implemented in the existing system to improve the current Internet speed.

This research is just a demonstration that it is possible to boost Internet speed. Even though the speeds achieved could fit into the current infrastructure, existing cables would have to be replaced.

But think about it, old fiber will need replacing in the future. And this is where the new system like what the NICT investigated would come in.

Then again, this kind of speed isn’t for gaming, streaming, and downloading movies. At least, it isn’t for now. Rather, these faster speeds are for connections between networks across oceans and continents.

Currently, the average broadband Internet speed around the world is 24.83 Mbps. The fastest broadband in the world is in Liechtenstein with an average speed of 229.98 Mbps.

The country with the slowest Internet speed in the world is South Sudan with an average speed of 0.58 Mbps. With that speed, it would take 20 hours to download a 5GB file.

