Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky comes to Android

Bluesky, a Twitter-like app has found its way to Android. Backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky will now have the opportunity to reach more users after the iOS version was launched last February. Joining the platform, however, will require an invite from someone who is already a member, or join the waitlist. The app is now available for download via the Play Store.

Going by various comments and reactions since Bluesky was launched last February, applying to be on the waitlist would not be a bad idea. The community is still small; with over 25,000 people—things, however, look positive within the platform. The fact that Twitter is in all sorts of problems lately, having an alternative platform is a breath of fresh air.

It is still a long way to go for Bluesky, especially if it really wants to compete or catch up with Twitter. Some basic features are still not available. Users can send or use direct messages; but that will probably come sometimes in the future.

A community of just over 25,000 is not a big one; but having Bluesky come on board gives a lot of hope to millions of people all over the world looking to have a platform they can call their own.

Talking about Twitter and a safe environment, the company is facing up to $59.2 million fine; and this could come if it fails to meet certain requirements. These requirements include prompt response to user reports of illegal content, maximum seven-day turnaround time, amongst others.

Germany’s Federal Justice Office (BfJ) on Tuesday said it has launched new proceedings to potentially fine Twitter for failing to comply with the requirements, especially as it concerns hate speech.

“Numerous content was reported to the BfJ that was published on Twitter, which the authority considers illegal and, despite user complaints, was not deleted or blocked by the provider within the legally stipulated periods. The fine proceedings initiated are based on this.”

The BfJ’s action is coming on the heels of illegal content that was reported to Twitter over a four-month period.

“All content contains similar, unjustified, defamatory statements of opinion, all directed against the same person. According to the BfJ, they constitute an offense.”

Though, the identity of the individual in question is not immediately known, the BfJ is now putting Twitter on notice to provide answers to its queries before it takes the next line of action of applying to the Bonn District Court for a preliminary ruling on the matter.

