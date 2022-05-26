Jack Dorsey quits Twitter board

Share the joy

Jack Dorsey has called it a day on the Twitter board. The former CEO quit the Twitter’s board of directors on Wednesday; bringing an end to seven years as a board member.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO back in November, 2021 to focus more time on his Block project. Dorsey had made known his desire to step down from the board when he went public on his desire to quit as the CEO. Twitter had announced back then that Dorsey’s decision to quit at the time would take effect when his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

Jack’s replacement Parag Agrawal, was then unanimously appointed as CEO and a member of the Board. Bret Taylor then became the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Patrick Pichette who also will stay on the Board and continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey, 45, stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2008, but returned to the company seven years later. Lately, he has shown interest in cryptocurrencies; and his decision to step down may have to do with it.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter announced that Tesla and SpaceX CEO had bought 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading according to the Guardian.

Things have since changed as Elon Musk is now on the verge of competing a deal to completely take over Twitter. The deal from all indications is set to go through.

Though, the deal suffered a lot of setbacks since it was made public, doubts as expressed by Elon Musk are beginning to give way. In one of his tweets, Musk had said the deal was temporarily put on ice for reasons bothering on “calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

