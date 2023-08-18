Jack Dorsey quits Instagram

Share the joy

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has deleted his Instagram account. Did this come as a surprise? Not really; Dorsey’s account on Instagram had remained dormant prior to this step.

With this, the @jack handle becomes free and up for grabs for a lucky users. Oftentimes, a handle as popular as this costs thousands of dollars to acquire.

“I don’t know why it took me so long,” he wrote. “I think I was one of the first 10 accounts on the platform and one of the first angel investors. [Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom was our intern at Odeo.” Dorsey wrote on decentralized social media site Nostr.

In other news, Meta knows its new Twitter clone, Threads, has a lot of catching up to do. Apparently, it realizes that the only way to catch up is to keep adding new features.

At launch, Threads’s only appeal was the many problems bothering Twitter at the time. Millions of users moved to the new app because they wanted something different from what Twitter was offering. However, Threads lacked some basic features, which are now being added by Meta.

Send on Instagram

Threads has added a new “Send on Instagram” option that allows you to share Thread in your Instagram DMs.

The idea is to keep users engaged on Threads and leverage the popularity of its sister app, Instagram.

Custom alt-text

Threads is also rolling out custom alt-text, which allows you to add descriptions to photos or edit auto-generated alt-text tags before posting them.

Mention button

A new Mention button has been added to profiles. This allows you to easily mention an account in your post.

A couple of weeks ago, Threads welcomed a “Following Tab” feature, which was one of those features that was in very high demand before it was introduced.

Now, things appear to be changing for the better; a new “Following” tab feature is rolling out to users. This is one feature Twitter is trying to kill off, much to the dislike of its users.

With the new Following tab, your feed now looks different. You will now see updates and posts from people you follow on the app. This looks good, and you do not have to read posts from people you do not know on the app.

