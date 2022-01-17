Jack Dorsey confirms Block’s next big move

Share the joy













Image Credit: MSN

Since announcing his decision to step down as Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has been promoting Block. Just so you know, Block is Jack Dorsey’s payment platform formerly known as Square. Block’s general manager for hardware Thomas Templeton outlined the company’s plans.

Templeton said the goal is to make bitcoin mining more efficient in every way, “from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining.”

What has been said?

The goal is to make bitcoin mining more accessible to do with more than just creating new bitcoin. In his tweet, Templeton said lock sees it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless.

“Mining needs to be more distributed,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet in October per CNBC when the idea was first floated. “The more decentralized this is, the more resilient the bitcoin network becomes.”

When all is done, Dorsey and his team would have solved one major barrier to entry. Mining rigs as you know are not only difficult to find, they are also expensive, while delivery can also be unpredictable. Block says it is open to making a new ASIC; a specialized gear use to mine for bitcoin.

Among other things to expect, Templeton said Block is looking to improve reliability and the user experience of mining.

“Common issues we’ve heard with current systems are around heat dissipation and dust. They also become non-functional almost every day, which requires a time-consuming reboot. We want to build something that just works,” Templeton tweeted. “They’re also very noisy, which makes them too loud for home use.”

In October we announced that we’re considering building a bitcoin mining system, out in the open & alongside the community, and we’ve decided…we’re doing it! We thought we’d share some more details on how our initial discussions are going and where we’re headed next. https://t.co/wURxEKBpJ5 — Thomas Templeton (@TempletonThomas) January 13, 2022

What did Dorsey say about bitcoin in October?

“Mining isn’t accessible to everyone,” wrote Dorsey back in October. “Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source. There isn’t enough incentive today for individuals to overcome the complexity of running a miner for themselves”

Jack confirmed via his Twitter page last November that he is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Taking Jack’s place, is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, who will take over the helm of affairs effective immediately.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” said Dorsey.

