Italy’s Privacy Guarantor raises concerns over ChatGPT

Image Credit: Investing News

Italy’s Privacy Guarantor has ordered that ChatGPT be blocked in the country over concerns OpenAI violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through the way it handles data.

According to the regulator, there is no “legal basis” for OpenAI’s bulk collection of data for training ChatGPT’s model. The Privacy Guarantor adds that ChatGPT does not often process data correctly amidst concerns about a flaw that led to the leaking of sensitive user data a couple of days ago

The Italian regulator also said OpenAI is not doing enough to protect children. Though ChatGPT is said to be designed for users above the age of 13 according to the company, there is no age check to stop those below the age limit from accessing sensitive information, the Privacy Guarantor officials said.

OpenAI has the next 20 days from the day the deadline was given to address all areas of concerns or face a fine of up to $21.8 million or a maximum four percent of its annual worldwide turnover, reports Engadget.

Italy’s latest order on ChatGPT is likely to sensitize other countries to pay closer attention to OpenAI even as more companies and products begin to adopt the technology.

A couple of weeks ago, Grammarly announced the integration of ChatGPT into its app to aid its use. The company announced during that it is rolling out an auto-composition feature that further helps its software to work even smarter. The launch is in keeping up with many companies that are currently adding ChatGPT API to their products.

The new GrammarlyGo feature can use contexts like style, voice, and purpose and also where you are writing to determine its approach. The feature will be able to help you with your shot email replies, make your passages shorter, rewrite them for time and clarity, and so much more. GrammarlyGo according to the company, will be enabled by default for individuals, but you can toggle it in settings.

Grammarly in a statement emphasized how important it is to add GrammarlyGo at this time: “Individuals today spend too much time trying to communicate in the right way, while poor communication is draining business productivity and performance,” the company wrote.

