Share the joy













Is Your Business Destined to Succeed in 2022? Here’s How to Find Out

Almost every business right now is undergoing a major transformation. The chaos of 2020 and 2021 required businesses to adapt fast, adopt new technologies and change how they served customers.

Now, companies will probably have to continue evolving into 2022 if they want to stay competitive. These trends, tips and predictions will help you find out if your business is on track for success in the coming year.

1. Labor Shortages Will Test Many Businesses

In 2021, it became clear that the tight labor market wasn’t going away any time soon. Businesses of all kinds — from car manufacturers to grocery stores to mail carriers — are struggling to hire workers.

It’s not entirely clear right now if the labor shortage is on track to continue into 2022. Some experts believe that businesses will probably get a break some time towards the end of the year, but other experts are less optimistic.

In either case, the labor market is likely to remain tighter than it was pre-pandemic in 2022. Businesses should consider re-evaluating their workflows to ensure they continue attracting talent and retaining effective employees.

Many businesses are turning to automation when employees are hard to find. Tools like robotic process automation (RPA) can help small businesses that need to automate simple administrative tasks, while more complex technology — like autonomous robots, cobots and AI — may help large enterprises and manufacturers handle the labor gap.

A change in hiring practices may also help. One source of the apparent labor shortage is also a number of mismatches between workers and employers, according to a recent Business Insider article. While the pandemic is winding down, meaning that many professionals want to continue working remotely. Most workers also don’t want to be available 24/7, and businesses that require employees to be on-call or have open availability may struggle more than others to fill positions.

In some cases, employers may also be looking for workers who don’t exist. While an employer may prefer a new employee with several years of experience, you may find that these employees are difficult to find or unwilling to accept the salary or wage your business can pay. Adjusting expectations may be necessary over the next year, especially if your business has struggled to bring on the workers your team needs to keep things running smoothly.

2. Data, Ecommerce and Web Design Will Continue to Be Essential Investments

Even as it became much safer to return to stores last year, consumers continue to shop online at rates much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Businesses that adopted ecommerce have had some major successes. Investing in ecommerce services and making shopping online as easy and frictionless as possible may help businesses secure customers that the competition can’t.

Offerings like multiple payment options, clear shipping information and a streamlined checkout process can all help decrease cart abandonment and make shopping online more enjoyable, encouraging repeat purchases.

Effective web design can offer similar benefits. Making essential business info easier to find will help encourage visitors to browse your website. The right design “nudges” can also have a significant impact on user behavior — changes as simple as automated password recommendations can make user accounts much safer, for example.

3. Supply Chain and Sourcing Will Be More Important Than Ever

Supply chain woes that emerged during the pandemic are also likely to stick around into 2022. Experts predict continuing shortages of essential goods or raw materials including electronic components, construction materials and food and beverages.

Businesses that survive peak season 2021 may be faced with a volatile market and supply chain that’s prone to stops and starts.

These tough conditions may make supplier relationships and supply chain management practices more important than ever. Businesses that can maintain open communication with their suppliers, secure backup sources and effectively use supply chain management software may have a serious competitive edge.

At the same time, consumers continue to pay more and more attention to where the goods they purchase come from. The conversation around sustainability, environmental stewardship and ethical sourcing practices may shift consumers towards businesses that prioritize sustainable practices.

Businesses that can ensure transparency and traceability in their supply chain operations may find that they have an easier time sourcing goods and bringing on new customers who care deeply about green business practices.

Planning for Business Success in 2022

Experts believe that many of the challenges that businesses faced in 2021 may stick around next year.

Business owners should be ready to continue innovating, adopting new practices, and adapting to changing market conditions. While challenges like supply chain volatility and a tight labor market may make business-as-usual more difficult, new opportunities from digital solutions and ecommerce may help your business secure valuable wins.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

