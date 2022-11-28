Is Tumblr Marketing Still Alive?

Share the joy

Tumblr used to be a relevant platform. But not anymore. However, many people are still using it. This is a user-friendly blogging platform that can bring significant traffic to your site. Hence, Tumblr marketing is still alive. It may be good for your business.

Even though the number of visitors has dropped after it banned pornography, it still has a significant number of users. However, you may not want to use it for your backlink profile as it doesn’t offer much authority

Tumblr Marketing

If you use it for marketing, Tumblr is still relevant. But it depends on your target audience. It has the youngest audience. The majority of its users are between the ages of 16 and 34.

Thus, if you’re reaching a younger demographic, you can benefit from Tumblr marketing. However, if you’re targeting older people, you’re better off investing your money into more diverse platforms, like Facebook and Twitter.

What’s Your Approach?

To use Tumblr marketing for your brand, you will have to tackle a different method. The best way to do it right is to familiarize yourself with the platform.

As mentioned, it’s different from mainstream social media sites. To understand how it works, you need to browse the site and get to know the users. After thorough browsing, you get a sense of style dominating the site. You can follow it for your content.

When using it as a marketing platform, it should have a different purpose from your other social media accounts. It may not be a good platform to use to drive traffic to your eCommerce site.

However, it can be a good platform if you wish to raise brand awareness. To be successful, you should know what goals you want to accomplish with this platform before you create your content.

What Content to Use?

You should only be sharing original content. Many users reblog popular content they found online. But this strategy may not be helpful to your brand.

If you want to make a huge following there, you should create unique content. That is, content that other people can’t find somewhere else. Creating quality unique content will pique the interest of your followers and they may reblog your posts.

Sharing your post means that it will show up on their friend’s dashboards. It will help increase your reach.

When finding content for Tumblr, consider this fact. Tumblr is a visual platform. In that case, people will ignore your post if it’s strictly text.

Instead, use images and GIFs along with the engaging text. You should focus on creating content that grabs users’ attention. Always ensure that the posts will lure your followers to reblog your post.

You should think about quality photos and graphics as part of your posts. Tumblr users like behind-the-scenes photos. Any photo or post that is fun is also perfect for this platform.

And don’t forget to interact with other users. Unlike other platforms, the Tumblr community is stronger. This will be vital for your marketing.

You can start following other people’s blogs and reblog their content. But make sure that you only do so if it’s related to your brand.

What do you think of Tumblr marketing? Do you still use it as part of your marketing strategy?

