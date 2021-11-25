Share the joy













Is the 13 Pro Max the Best iPhone Ever for Gaming?

Source: Unsplash

When it was announced back in September 2021 that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were on the way, it caused more than a few ripples of excitement. Even the superstitious amongst us were convinced by the pre-publicity that number 13 wasn’t another case of hype overtaking reality.

Specification

Now we’ve had a chance to really get to grips with the top-of-the-range Pro Max, it’s time to see whether Apple really has smashed it out of the park for gamers. Obviously, one of the most important aspects for anyone who likes playing video games is how good they look on screen. This is no problem for anyone playing on an HD TV or a high-spec PC, but it’s often a challenge for the more limited screen size of a phone.

The 6.7-inch screen, which covers a grand total of 87.4% of the phone’s total surface area, means this isn’t going to be an issue with the Pro Max. Coupled with its Super Retina XDR OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, the action on the screen is crystal-clear, smooth, and satisfying to any avid gamer.

Screens To Make Your Gaming Experience Pop

Inevitably, developers of prolific gaming apps available on the Apple Store such as Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Assassin’s Creed Identity, and Pokémon GO will be relishing the fact that their top-of-the-range, crisp graphics can be enjoyed on-the-go, without compromising the quality of their products.

The same can be said for in-game streaming services that typically demand a larger screen to ensure that the nuances of games aren’t lost on the miniature, ill-equipped screens of outdated smartphones with limited CPU power. In fact, this also extends to some of the most popular online casino sites which offer both classic video slots and innovative live-play editions of fan-favorites such as poker and baccarat. These entertainment options were all designed to be immersive and enjoyed on premium devices that showcase the high quality of gameplay, and the Pro Max is definitely an example of a premium device.

Source: Unsplash

Battery Life: Yay or Nay?

In the A15 Bionic, there’s one that is hard to beat so the phone is as responsive as it needs to be, however tough the demands being placed on it. Of course, there’s also always a balance that needs to be struck when it comes to battery life and performance. However, the admittedly large size of the phone means that there’s a battery that is more than up to the task.

The point of using a phone for gaming is also that you can take it anywhere, but that adds to the risk of damage. So, the fact that it’s IP68 dust and water-resistant up to six meters for up to 30 minutes means there are no worries about taking it to the beach. It also considerably outdoes other phones like the Nokia XR 20, whose makers have made so much noise about its rugged reliability.

The Pro Max ticks all the boxes for mobile gamers’ needs: the only real drawbacks are the deep pockets you’ll need to both pay for it and to accommodate its 6.33-inch by 3.07-inch dimensions.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

