Is technology giving younger players more of a chance at WSOP?

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is the most prestigious fixture on the poker calendar—the winner of the Main Event considered the world champion of the sport. It’s an unmissable occasion for professionals, plucky amateurs, and poker fans all over the world.

History of the WSOP

Having just celebrated its 50th anniversary, the WSOP, held annually in Las Vegas is a series of 101 one-day or consecutive day events taking place through June and July. Most poker variants are featured at the tournament but most of the world’s attention is squared at the Texas Hold’em Main Event. Winners of each of the events are presented with a coveted WSOP diamond-encrusted bracelet alongside eye-watering cash prizes and the international esteem as one of the sport’s greats.

Age and the Main Event

The average age of Main Event finalists has been steadily decreasing since the tournament’s inception. Does that mean poker is increasingly becoming a young person’s sport?

Swathes of new players have discovered the world of poker through less traditional means. Formerly, invites to real world games were crucial for players to advance through the ranks but in the age of technology, players can participate through a poker site or an app.

While technology allows for anyone with the means to get involved, the demographic does tend to lean heavily towards younger players. It’s now easier than ever for previous amateurs to enter the top ranks and that includes younger and more senior players alike.

However, the tournament hasn’t been short of some more mature stars.

Here are some WSOP Main Event title holders with a few years under their belts:

Harold Fowler (52) – 1979

Harold ‘Hal’ Fowler considered the first amateur player to win the prestigious WSOP Main Event. Often cited as the greatest upset in the history of the tournament, Fowler, was 52 at the time and largely unknown in the poker community.

Jack Straus (52) – 1982

Three years after Fowler took the title, Jack ‘Treetop’ Straus won his second bracelet and his first Main Event at the 1982 WSOP. He came perilously close to being eliminated from the final table before finding a single stray chip under his napkin. This chip kept him in the running and eventually would see him win the game.

Hossein Ensan (55) – 2019

The most recent addition to this list comes in the way of 54-year-old Hossein Ensan from Greven, Germany. The Iranian-German defeated Dario Sammartino on the final table to take poker’s grand prize along with a 10 million US dollar prize fund.

Noel Furlong (61) – 1999

Irishman, Noel Furlong, entered his first WSOP in 1989 and placed 6th. Ten years later, the Dubliner won the tournament and his own bracelet along with a 1 million US dollar prize pot. Until 2005, Furlong was Ireland’s top money-winning poker player.

Johnny Moss (68) – 1974

Johnny Moss nicknamed ‘The Grand Old Man of Poker’ was one of the founders of the tournament and the winner of the very first WSOP Main Event in 1970. He won his last WSOP Main Event in 1974 at the respectable age of 67.

A Record-Breaking Nonagenarian

Jack Ury was a four-time entrant into the WSOP from 2007 to 2010, advancing to the second day on all occasions. Before his passing in 2011, Ury was 97 years old at the time of his last event, a record for the tournament. Ury had become somewhat of a celebrity at the WSOP with fans queuing for autographs and photographs with the senior.

Youngsters in the WSOP

At the other end of the spectrum, a new generation of players, who have been discovering the sport through apps and poker sites have been making their mark:

The 2008 winner of the Main Event, Peter Eastgate was just 22 when he won.

This was a record for the tournament that would not stand for long. Only one year later, at the 2009 WSOP, Joe Cada became the youngest champion at age 21.

The following 6 winners of the event were also in their twenties.

Norwegian Annette Obrestadt became the youngest ever recipient of a WSOP bracelet by winning the first instalment of the European WSOP Main Event at age 18. Obrestadt was victorious at the final table, taking home a 1-million-pound sterling first prize the day before her 19th birthday.

Image shows the trend of WSOP Main Event winners becoming younger (source: 888poker.com)

The November Nine

The now disused November Nine format delayed the final table of the competition to take place four months later. The infographic above, created by well-known poker site 888poker, suggests the change may have been instrumental in helping some of the younger winners of the tournament to secure their titles.

The more experienced older players would have had an advantage when final’s day would occur immediately after the qualifying rounds. But with the November Nine delay, younger players were able to take the time to study their opponents and not have to rely on quick wits and instincts that the seasoned vets had cultivated.

Indeed, there seems to be some merit to this theory, Ensan and Salas, 45 and 55 years old respectively, have both won the tournament since the November Nine concept was discontinued.

There are others who think the increase in winners in their twenties has more to do purely with the increased number of younger entrants. The line between online poker and other video games has become blurred which has led to a boom in youth engagement with the sport. Young adults are more likely to be able to dedicate enough time to a hobby to master it.

The Future

The cult of Chris Moneymaker has a lot to answer for. In 2003, the aptly surnamed amateur became the first player to qualify for the final table through an online site (for just 86 US dollars), and won! It is said he revolutionised poker because of it.

The introduction of online poker has allowed players to amass more experience in a much shorter timeframe than ever before. Whereas in the past decades the distinction between the internet savvy youth and the pre-internet older generation was clearer, as players who have grown up online get older, this is likely to be less of a factor.