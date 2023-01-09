iPhone SE Was Reportedly Canceled

Share the joy

No More iPhone SE

https://www.apple.com/iphone-se/

Apple won’t be developing a new iPhone SE this year (or next). Ming-Chi-Kuo said that the device would have an in-house 5G modem. The analyst added that Apple planned to test the chip and fine-tune it on the SEO before it will roll it out to iPhone 16 and beyond. Unfortunately, this is not likely.

But Kuo suggests Apple is likely to continue utilizing Qualcomm models until 2024.

Earlier reports revealed that iPhone SE 4 would have a physical design similar to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. However, it would include 5G connectivity and other new specs.

The cancellation is said to benefit Qualcomm.

“However, the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4 has significantly increased the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series, which is better than the market consensus that Qualcomm will start losing iPhone orders in 2024.” Ming-Chi Kuo

Unfortunately, Kuo failed to disclose the reason Apple is shelving the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Does it have something to do with the performance of its own 5G chip?

Apple has tried to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm. Apple and Qualcomm had a patent feud. But they ended it in 2019 by agreeing to a multiyear wireless chip supply deal.

However, Apple bought most of Intel’s mobile modem business months after the deal was closed. At the end of 2020, the company stated that it was working on its own cellular chipset.

Better Budget Phone

iPhone SE is not the best phone. But it is a better-budget iPhone. Compared to the latest iPhone models, it’s much more affordable. Hence, it is a good choice for many people on a budget.

Furthermore, the size of this model is smaller and some people prefer it that way because it is easier to use with one hand.

Despite the smaller size, the iPhone SE has a powerful processor and can handle most tasks with ease, making it a good choice for people who need a phone that can keep u with their needs.

Plus, the battery life is excellent. It can go all day without needing a charge. But it still depends on the apps you are using.

It also has a good camera that can take high-quality photos and videos. Overall the iPhone SE is a solid choice for people who want a reliable phone without spending a fortune.

Apple has been using Qualcomm chips in some of its iPhone models. Qualcomm is a leading manufacturer of mobile chipsets, which are used in smartphones to provide various functions, like processing, networking, and storage.

Qualcomm chips are known for their high performance, which is vital for a device like the iPhone that is expected to handle a wide range of tasks. Furthermore, the chips are also known for their energy efficiency, which can help extend battery life.

The cancellation may also have something to do with Apple’s feud with Qualcomm. As we reported here, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook stated that Qualcomm has a policy of no license, no chips. And Apple thinks that it is illegal.

