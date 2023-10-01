iPhone 15 Users Report Overheating Issues – Apple to Provide a Fix

Share the joy

iPhone 15 Overheating Issues

The iPhone 15 gains pro features and USB-C. It’s a major upgrade, if you are an older iPhone user.

However, days after its launch, people began to share their horrible stories about how their new expensive iPhones were overheating. Some of them said that they felt excessively hot. Other users shared photos of infrared thermometers that showed the temperature of the new iPhone.

Apple did acknowledge the issue, as Forbes reported.

But the issue is not related to the device’s hardware design.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.” — Apple

The company also found a bug that affects some users. Apple promised to release a software update soon to address the issue.

Some third-party apps, like Instagram, Uber, and the game Asphalt 9, are also causing the phone to overheat as they overload the system. Apple stated that it is working with the developers on some fixes.

There is no safety risk in the thermal issues. However, other factors can make the iPhone warmer than you might be accustomed to.

iOS 17.1

The company would release a fix through iOS 17.1. It vowed that it wouldn’t result in a throttled performance. But it is a possibility.

However, some people speculate that the issue could be the result of the new titanium material, which is a big update on the new iPhone. Apple stated before that titanium is great at dispersing heat. It is actually better than the stainless steel iPhone Pro model.

So far, the new iPhones are selling well. You can see long lines in front of Apple stores on the first day of selling the iPhone 15 variants.

Launch Issues

However, the heat problem might hurt its sales. But this is not new to Apple. The company has faced various launch issues in the past. They have not seriously affected the long-term outlook of the company.

The iPhone 4, for instance, had a design flaw. To mitigate the issue, Apple offered free cases. Apple also apologized for its buggy and unreliable Apple Maps when it was first introduced.

iPhones have achieved remarkable success for a variety of reasons. The company has been consistently focused on creating sleek, elegant, and user-friendly designs for its devices. The aesthetic appeal of iPhones along with their premium build quality, has been a significant selling point.

Furthermore, iOS is known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface. It offers a smooth and cohesive user experience across all Apple devices. It makes it easier for users to switch from one Apple product to another.

Most of all, the company has a strong reputation for prioritizing user security and privacy. Features like Touch ID and Face ID and stringent app review processes in the app Store help protect user data.

The iPhone 15 phones include new A17 Pro chip. The chip and the six-core GPUT are the big selling points of the new iPhones.

