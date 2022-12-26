iPhone 14 Pro Removed New Graphics Processor

Share the joy

Apple’s iPhone 14 Could Have Been More Powerful

Apple’s silicon engineering team has been providing the company with excellent smartphones and laptops. Unfortunately, the chip department had a serious setback last year, according to the Information.

The iPhone 14 Pro could have been more powerful as the company planned to include a generational leap for its graphics processor. However, its engineers added new features. The early prototypes drew more power than what Apple expected based on software.

Unfortunately, Apple discovered its mistakes later in development. Thus, it had to base the graphics processor on the design of the chip that went into the iPhone 14 model.

As a result, the iPhone 14 Pro models showed only small gains in graphic performance.

Next-Gen GPU

The next-gen GPU would have included hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It would realistically portray the way light can refract and reflect, thereby, creating realistic-looking shadows. This realism can boost mobile games.

Last year, it was reported that Apple was planning to design its own 5G modern chip for its iPhone. It would be built by TSMC. It planned to equip 80% of its 2023 handsets with an Apple 5G modern chip. As a result, it would leave Qualcomm with just a 20% share.

Unfortunately, Apple failed to get a pair of Qualcomm patents. Thus, the San Diego-based chip designer will get a 100% share of all 5G modern chips to be used on iPhone 15 line.

With the patents, Qualcomm will continue to supply the iPhone maker with all 5G modems.

This isn’t typical for Apple. It has not faced many struggles on the road. Thus, when it occurred, it is definitely big news. In addition to its failure to develop the next-gen GPU and its own 5G modem, the company’s several top designers and engineers are quitting.

Its top CPU designer, Gerard Willams III, resigned to start his own company in 2019. Mike Fillipo replaced him. Unfortunately, he didn’t get along with Apple’s engineers. As a result, he left to join Microsoft.

Currently, the unit is headed by Johny Srouji, who is also the Senior Vice President of Apple’s Hardware Technology department.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Qualcomm has a policy of no license, no chips. In Apple’s view, it’s illegal. Cook also said in an interview that Qualcomm must provide a patent portfolio on a fair, non-discriminatory basis. But it doesn’t do so. Rather, it charges exorbitant prices.

In March, the FTC didn’t label Qualcomm’s “no license, no chips” policy as anti-competitive. Experts believe that future legal action by Apple may not succeed, thereby, leaving it in a tough position. However, Qualcomm is known for demanding high prices even for standard-essential patents.

Despite that, Apple remained on top of the league. It has a global share of 42%. This is a 37.1% increase from last year. Its Q3 revenue rose 10% every year while the average selling price increased by 7% yearly.

Samsung, on the other hand, accounted for more than 18% of global smartphone revenue. It’s a tiny decline from 18.5% in 2021.

Apple led the shift from 4G to 5G.

